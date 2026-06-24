ABP Exclusive | 'SIT Means Share In Theft': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Ram Temple Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SIT submitted interim report on Ayodhya temple offerings theft.

Final report expected within 10-15 days, details remain confidential.

Akhilesh Yadav questioned the absence of an FIR in case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) examining allegations of theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has submitted its interim report to the government.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, who is a member of the SIT, said the preliminary inquiry report was submitted to the Principal Secretary, Home, on June 23.

Final Report Expected Within 10 To 15 Days

Pant said the report submitted so far was only an interim report and the investigation remained underway.

He said the SIT would submit its final report to the government within the next 10 to 15 days.

The team will continue its inquiry and hold further meetings, he said, adding that SIT members could return to Ayodhya if additional investigation is required.

Inquiry And Report Remain Confidential

The Divisional Commissioner said details of the inquiry and the report could not be made public because they are confidential.

He said the SIT was conducting an impartial and comprehensive investigation, with all aspects of the matter being examined closely.

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Further action and accountability will be determined after the final report is submitted, he added.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Absence Of FIR

Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav questioned why no case had been registered in connection with the alleged theft of offerings.

He said that without an FIR, the SIT was like a bow and arrow. In a sarcastic remark, Yadav said SIT stood for "Share in Theft".

Audit Report Flags Donation Management Issues

Sources said an audit firm had found serious shortcomings in the Ram Temple Trust's management of donations.

According to the audit report, there were no systematic records of donations, making tracking and accountability difficult.

The report said the trust's initial management appeared to be highly unprofessional and recommended that standard operating procedures be put in place for transactions at every level.

ALSO READ: 'Appoint CEO, Restructure Trust': SIT's Initial Report On Ram Temple Donation Probe Recommends Reforms