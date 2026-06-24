Yes, the SIT submitted an interim report to the Principal Secretary, Home, on June 23. The investigation is still underway, and a final report is pending.
ABP Exclusive | 'SIT Means Share In Theft': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Ram Temple Probe, Final Report In 10-15 Days
Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, who is a member of the SIT, said the preliminary inquiry report was submitted to the Principal Secretary, Home, on June 23.
- SIT submitted interim report on Ayodhya temple offerings theft.
- Final report expected within 10-15 days, details remain confidential.
- Akhilesh Yadav questioned the absence of an FIR in case.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) examining allegations of theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has submitted its interim report to the government.
Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, who is a member of the SIT, said the preliminary inquiry report was submitted to the Principal Secretary, Home, on June 23.
Final Report Expected Within 10 To 15 Days
Pant said the report submitted so far was only an interim report and the investigation remained underway.
He said the SIT would submit its final report to the government within the next 10 to 15 days.
The team will continue its inquiry and hold further meetings, he said, adding that SIT members could return to Ayodhya if additional investigation is required.
Inquiry And Report Remain Confidential
The Divisional Commissioner said details of the inquiry and the report could not be made public because they are confidential.
He said the SIT was conducting an impartial and comprehensive investigation, with all aspects of the matter being examined closely.
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Further action and accountability will be determined after the final report is submitted, he added.
Akhilesh Yadav Questions Absence Of FIR
Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav questioned why no case had been registered in connection with the alleged theft of offerings.
He said that without an FIR, the SIT was like a bow and arrow. In a sarcastic remark, Yadav said SIT stood for "Share in Theft".
Audit Report Flags Donation Management Issues
Sources said an audit firm had found serious shortcomings in the Ram Temple Trust's management of donations.
According to the audit report, there were no systematic records of donations, making tracking and accountability difficult.
The report said the trust's initial management appeared to be highly unprofessional and recommended that standard operating procedures be put in place for transactions at every level.
ALSO READ: 'Appoint CEO, Restructure Trust': SIT's Initial Report On Ram Temple Donation Probe Recommends Reforms
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on the alleged theft at Ayodhya Ram Temple?
When can the final report from the SIT be expected?
The SIT is expected to submit its final report to the government within the next 10 to 15 days. The team will continue its inquiry until then.
Why are the details of the SIT inquiry and report not publicly available?
The Divisional Commissioner stated that details of the inquiry and report are confidential and cannot be made public. The SIT is conducting an impartial and comprehensive investigation.
What issues did an audit report highlight regarding the Ram Temple Trust's donations?
An audit firm found serious shortcomings in donation management, noting a lack of systematic records. It recommended implementing standard operating procedures for all transactions.