West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed confidence about her party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, alleging that central authorities were attempting to influence the state administration ahead of the polls.

In an interview with ABP Ananda’s Executive Vice President Suman De, Banerjee reflected on her political journey, current developments, and the road ahead as the state prepares for elections. The conversation also touched on the ongoing political controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Confidence In Electoral Prospects

With Assembly elections approaching and political tensions escalating over the SIR process, Banerjee was asked about the likely outcome of the polls.

“I have complete faith and trust in the people,” she said, invoking her party’s slogan of “Ma-Mati-Manush” (Mother, Motherland, People). “In winter, summer, or monsoon, it is the Trinamool Congress that people rely on.”

When asked whether her party’s seat tally would increase or decrease, Banerjee asserted that it would rise. She accused opponents of carrying out atrocities in the name of the SIR process and of fomenting communal tensions.

“Those who have spread hatred in the name of religion and oppressed tribal communities, Scheduled Castes, Matuas, Rajbanshis, Kamtapuris and others — the answer will come through the ballot,” she said.

Allegations Of Administrative Interference

Banerjee reiterated her earlier charge that central authorities attempt to run a “parallel administration” in the state whenever elections approach. According to her, such efforts began six months ago.

She alleged that the Election Commission had instructed the state’s Home Secretary to take up responsibilities in another state and sought the transfer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner. “How will my government function if officers are repeatedly moved around?” she asked, claiming that several officials had been reassigned and many were preoccupied with SIR-related work.

Banerjee further alleged that a “so-called President’s Rule” was effectively being imposed before the elections.

When asked to clarify her remark, she responded: “Yes. They are showing super power. Officers are being threatened. The Chief Secretary is being called. District magistrates are being told to obey instructions. Why should this happen?”

She alleged that the motive of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was to influence the electoral outcome. “People will not elect the government; he will elect the government before the election,” she said.

Banerjee also claimed that similar situations had occurred in Bihar, Haryana, and Maharashtra, alleging that opposition alliances in those states “were not defeated but were made to lose.” She noted that she did not know why the Congress had not forcefully articulated the same position, but added that her party had fought “inch by inch.”

