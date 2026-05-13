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HomeNewsIndia‘Abolish Exam’: Vijay Says UG NEET 2026 Paper Leak Is ‘Not the First’

‘Abolish Exam’: Vijay Says UG NEET 2026 Paper Leak Is ‘Not the First’

Reacting to the latest controversy, Vijay said the incident showed that repeated concerns over the credibility of the examination had not been addressed.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 May 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • State argues NEET disadvantages rural, disadvantaged students.

The cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination by the National Testing Agency following a paper leak controversy has reignited Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the all-India medical entrance examination, with Chief Minister Vijay urging the Centre to abolish NEET-based admissions for medical courses.

The NTA officially cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3 after widespread outrage and a probe by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which reportedly found a “guess paper” matching more than 100 actual questions from the exam.

Tamil Nadu's Longstanding Opposition To NEET

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed NEET since its introduction, arguing that the examination disproportionately benefits affluent, urban and English-educated students while disadvantaging students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds studying in regional languages.

Reacting to the latest controversy, Vijay said the incident showed that repeated concerns over the credibility of the examination had not been addressed.

“In 2024, the question paper was leaked and FIRs were registered across six States and transferred to the CBI… a high-level Committee of Experts under Dr K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO, submitted 95 comprehensive recommendations for reforms. Despite all this, within two years, another paper leak has occurred and the examination has been cancelled,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

CM Vijay Calls For States To Get Admission Powers

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s longstanding demand for the removal of NEET and restoration of state control over admissions under the state quota.

“The Governments of Tamil Nadu, has been consistently and unanimously opposing NEET since its very inception. The introduction of NEET has severely disadvantaged the students from rural areas, Government schools, Tamil medium backgrounds, and socio-economically disadvantaged families. The Government of Tamil Nadu reiterates the State long pending demand to abolish NEET and permit the States to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses on the basis of Class 12 marks,” he added.

Tamil Nadu’s Earlier Anti-NEET Efforts

Tamil Nadu’s opposition to NEET has led to repeated political and legal challenges in recent years.

Last year, a Bill passed by the government led by former Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking exemption from NEET was rejected by the President.

In November, the state government approached the Supreme Court challenging the President’s decision.

Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Tamil Nadu tried to exempt itself from NEET before?

Yes, last year, a Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking exemption from NEET was rejected by the President. The state government then approached the Supreme Court.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
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Tamil NAdu Abolish NEET Exam Vijay Says UG NEET 2026 Paper Leak Is Not The First Vijay Says Abolish NEET
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