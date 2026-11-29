TMC parliamentary party leader Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking to prevent 20 All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs who have reportedly moved towards the NCPI from voting in the upcoming parliamentary proceedings, as disqualification petitions against them are still pending.

He has also sought an immediate review of the separate seating arrangement made for these MPs in the House.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is making efforts to stop the Delimitation Bill. He has left for Chennai along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other INDIA bloc leaders to persuade Sharad Pawar and MK Stalin to oppose the Bill.

The delegation also includes Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Misa Bharti, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

What Did Abhishek Banerjee Write In His Letter?

In his letter, Abhishek Banerjee said he wanted to bring to the Speaker's attention the status of 20 members elected to the Lok Sabha on AITC tickets.

He stated that disqualification petitions against all 20 MPs were filed on June 19, 2026, and are still pending.

Meanwhile, the official Lok Sabha website continues to show the AITC's strength as 28 members, including those who have reportedly merged with the NCPI.

Banerjee further argued that these 20 MPs should not be allowed to participate in voting during the special session, as disqualification proceedings against them are pending and no final decision has been taken.

He said allowing them to vote could have a bearing on the pending proceedings.

The absence of a final decision in the matter has also raised concerns that their votes could be counted during the proceedings on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

The government needs a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in the House to pass the Bill.