Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said he was "deeply honoured" to be chosen as the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, vowing to uphold the values of the Constitution and aspirations of the people of Bengal.

In his first reaction to the development, Banerjee took to social media and pledged to ensure that the voice of Trinamool Congress remains "strong and unwavering" in Parliament.

"I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me by our party chairperson Didi @MamataOfficial and my fellow MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress, in choosing me to lead our parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha," he posted on X.

"With full commitment and humility, I take on this responsibility and pledge to work closely with all my colleagues to ensure that Trinamool's voice remains strong and unwavering in Parliament. Together, we will continue to resist the authoritarianism of the Union Government and defend the core values of our Constitution — JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY AND FRATERNITY," he said.

"Our mission remains clear: To protect the rights, respect and aspirations of the people of Bengal. I thank every dedicated worker and supporter of the @AITCofficial for their continued belief in me and our cause and I am also extremely grateful to our senior parliamentarians for their invaluable support, guidance and encouragement," he wrote on X.

His post signals a combative tone as the TMC gears up to sharpen its opposition to the BJP-led central government in the remainder of the Monsoon Session.

Party sources said Banerjee, known for his sharp oratory and organisational reach, is expected to bring greater cohesion and visibility to the party's parliamentary interventions.

In a major reshuffle of its parliamentary leadership, the TMC on Monday appointed Banerjee as its new leader in the Lok Sabha, replacing veteran MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, who has been unwell for months, until he returns to good health.

The announcement about Abhishek Banerjee's appointment was made during a virtual meeting of TMC MPs from both Houses of Parliament, chaired by the party's supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The shake-up comes amid growing concerns within the party over disarray in its parliamentary wing, marked by absenteeism and public spats among its MPs.

A three-time MP from Diamond Harbour and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, who is widely seen as the de facto No. 2 in the party, will take over the reins in the Lok Sabha "until Sudipda (Bandopadhyay) recovers fully", the chief minister told MPs at the meeting, according to sources.

Later in the evening, in a post on X, the TMC supremo said, "I convened a virtual meeting today with all @AITCofficial MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Given that our Lok Sabha leader, Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, is unwell and undergoing medical treatment, the MPs have unanimously decided to entrust Shri Abhishek Banerjee with the responsibility of leading the party in the Lok Sabha as the leader of the party until Sudip da returns to good health." "We pray for Sudip da's swift recovery and look forward to his continued guidance, enriched by his experience and deep knowledge of parliamentary proceedings." The 76-year-old Bandopadhyay, a seasoned parliamentarian and four-time MP from Kolkata North, had been holding the post since 2011 after Mamata herself stepped down following her elevation as CM.

The 36-year-old Abhishek Banerjee is already spearheading TMC's expansion outside Bengal and played a pivotal role in the party's national campaign.

He was also part of an all-party delegation that visited Japan earlier this year as part of a diplomatic outreach post-Operation Sindoor. PTI PNT MNB