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HomeNewsIndiaAbhishek Banerjee Reacts After Pakistan Minister’s ‘Kolkata Attack’ Remark Sparks Row

Abhishek Banerjee Reacts After Pakistan Minister’s ‘Kolkata Attack’ Remark Sparks Row

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hits back after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s alleged Kolkata threat triggers political reactions in West Bengal.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
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A political storm has erupted after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif allegedly threatened an attack on Kolkata. Responding during an election campaign in Malda, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee issued a sharp counter-warning, intensifying the ongoing political and diplomatic tensions.

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Abhishek Banerjee’s Strong Reaction

Addressing a rally, Abhishek Banerjee referred to Khawaja Asif’s recent remarks and criticised the silence of India’s top leadership. He said that despite such statements, there had been no response from the Prime Minister or the Home Minister.

Issuing a stern warning, Banerjee remarked that if his party comes to power at the Centre, strict action would be taken. He also questioned why such threats were being ignored while political campaigns continued in the state.

What Did Khawaja Asif Say?

The controversy stems from a statement made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during a press conference in Sialkot. He reportedly said that if India attempted any action on “false grounds”, the situation could escalate as far as Kolkata.

His remarks came amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following past incidents, including the Pahalgam attack and other security concerns that have strained relations between the two nations.

Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Tensions between the two countries have remained high since last year’s developments, including the Pahalgam attack and subsequent security operations. These incidents resulted in multiple casualties and heightened national concern.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier warned that any attack from Pakistan would be met with a strong response, even if it meant taking action across borders. This statement appears to have triggered a reaction from the Pakistani side.

Mamata Banerjee Questions Centre’s Silence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also weighed in on the issue during a rally. She questioned why the Prime Minister did not address the alleged threat while visiting the state and criticised the lack of immediate response.

Raising concerns over national security, she demanded accountability and called for a thorough investigation into the matter, while warning that any attempt to target Bengal would not go unanswered.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial statement did Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif make?

Khawaja Asif reportedly stated that if India took action on false grounds, the situation could escalate as far as Kolkata.

How did Abhishek Banerjee react to Khawaja Asif's alleged threat?

Abhishek Banerjee issued a stern counter-warning, stating that his party would take strict action if they came to power at the Centre.

What is the context for the rising tensions between India and Pakistan?

Tensions have been high since last year's incidents, including the Pahalgam attack, which led to casualties and heightened national concern.

Why did Mamata Banerjee criticize the Indian government's response?

Mamata Banerjee questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the alleged threat, especially during his state visit, and demanded accountability.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Khawaja Asif Pakistan Defence Minister WEst Bengal
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