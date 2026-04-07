Abhishek Banerjee Reacts After Pakistan Minister’s ‘Kolkata Attack’ Remark Sparks Row

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A political storm has erupted after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif allegedly threatened an attack on Kolkata. Responding during an election campaign in Malda, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee issued a sharp counter-warning, intensifying the ongoing political and diplomatic tensions.

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Abhishek Banerjee’s Strong Reaction

Addressing a rally, Abhishek Banerjee referred to Khawaja Asif’s recent remarks and criticised the silence of India’s top leadership. He said that despite such statements, there had been no response from the Prime Minister or the Home Minister.

Issuing a stern warning, Banerjee remarked that if his party comes to power at the Centre, strict action would be taken. He also questioned why such threats were being ignored while political campaigns continued in the state.

What Did Khawaja Asif Say?

The controversy stems from a statement made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during a press conference in Sialkot. He reportedly said that if India attempted any action on “false grounds”, the situation could escalate as far as Kolkata.

His remarks came amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following past incidents, including the Pahalgam attack and other security concerns that have strained relations between the two nations.

Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Tensions between the two countries have remained high since last year’s developments, including the Pahalgam attack and subsequent security operations. These incidents resulted in multiple casualties and heightened national concern.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier warned that any attack from Pakistan would be met with a strong response, even if it meant taking action across borders. This statement appears to have triggered a reaction from the Pakistani side.

Mamata Banerjee Questions Centre’s Silence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also weighed in on the issue during a rally. She questioned why the Prime Minister did not address the alleged threat while visiting the state and criticised the lack of immediate response.

Raising concerns over national security, she demanded accountability and called for a thorough investigation into the matter, while warning that any attempt to target Bengal would not go unanswered.