Calcutta HC Grants Interim Protection To Abhishek Banerjee In MLA Signature Forgery Case

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HomeNewsIndiaCalcutta High Court Grants Interim Protection To Abhishek Banerjee In MLA Signature Forgery Case

Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Protection To Abhishek Banerjee In MLA Signature Forgery Case

The court also observed that investigators could not compel him to produce the disputed document and must obtain it through legal procedures if required.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High Court granted MP Banerjee interim protection, directing cooperation.
  • CID cannot compel documents; legal procedures required for acquisition.
  • Investigation concerns alleged forgery of two MLA signatures.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from coercive action to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the CID investigation into the alleged forgery of signatures of two party MLAs.

While extending temporary relief, the court directed the Diamond Harbour MP to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 6 pm on Thursday and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Banerjee seeking protection from any coercive action by the investigating agency and the quashing of the FIR registered in the case.

Court Says Document Cannot Be Compelled

During the hearing, the high court observed that investigators could not compel Banerjee to produce the allegedly forged document.

The court held that if the CID required the document for the purpose of the investigation, it would have to obtain it through legally sanctioned procedures available under law, including search and seizure mechanisms.

At the same time, the court made it clear that Banerjee was required to cooperate fully with the investigation and present himself before the agency for questioning.

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Petition Filed After CID Action at Office

The matter reached the high court on Wednesday after Banerjee's counsel, Kalyan Banerjee, sought an urgent hearing before the bench of Justice Kausik Chanda.

During the proceedings, the counsel informed the court that the CID had conducted a search operation at the TMC leader's office on Tuesday when he was not present.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Chanda agreed to hear the matter on Thursday, leading to the interim order.

Allegations Linked to Assembly Resolution

The case relates to allegations that the signatures of two Trinamool Congress legislators were forged on a party resolution concerning the appointment of Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

According to the complaint, MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha informed the Assembly Secretariat that the signatures appearing against their names on the resolution were not genuine.

Following the complaint, the Assembly Secretariat lodged an FIR with Kolkata Police, triggering a formal investigation.

CID Took Over Probe

The investigation was later transferred to the CID on the direction of the state's home secretary.

Since taking charge of the case, the agency has been examining the allegations and gathering evidence related to the purported forgery.

In his petition before the high court, Abhishek Banerjee challenged the FIR and sought judicial protection against any coercive measures that could be initiated by the CID during the course of the probe.

ALSO READ | Saayoni Ghosh Joins TMC Rebels, Meets Bhupender Yadav As Party Crisis Deepens

Political Spotlight on Case

The case has attracted considerable political attention, particularly after the CID conducted a search operation at Banerjee's office earlier this week.

The high court's interim relief provides temporary protection to the TMC MP while ensuring that the investigation continues without obstruction.

Further proceedings in the matter are expected as the CID continues its probe into the allegations surrounding the disputed party resolution.

Before You Go

Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Calcutta High Court's recent decision concerning Abhishek Banerjee?

The Calcutta High Court granted interim protection from coercive action to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. He was directed to appear before the CID and cooperate with the investigation.

What is the basis of the CID's investigation involving Abhishek Banerjee?

The CID is investigating allegations that signatures of two TMC MLAs were forged on a party resolution. This resolution was about appointing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition.

What are the court's directives regarding the collection of evidence from Banerjee?

The court held that investigators cannot compel Banerjee to produce the allegedly forged document. They must use legal procedures, such as search and seizure, to obtain it.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Abhishek Banerjee Tmc .TMC
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