Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee alleged BJP workers attacked his Kolkata residence early Saturday.

He claimed this was the seventh life-attempt in the past six months.

Banerjee accused police, judiciary of inaction despite repeated incidents.

Earlier, Banerjee reported two days of alleged surveillance at his home.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers attacked his residence in Kolkata's Kalighat area at around 2 am, claiming that it was the seventh attempt on his life in the past six months.

In his latest post on X, Banerjee shared footage of the alleged incident and accused BJP workers of carrying out the attack after conducting reconnaissance of his residence for two days. He also alleged that the incident took place in the presence of the Kolkata Police, questioning the lack of action by law enforcement agencies and the judiciary.

"After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB," Banerjee wrote on X.

"This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators!" he added, taking a swipe at the judiciary and police.

After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB. This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators! 🙏🏻 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 7, 2026

Banerjee Alleges Attack After Two Days Of Surveillance

In an earlier post on Saturday, Banerjee had alleged that his residence was attacked by BJP workers late Friday night, accusing the Kolkata Police of watching the incident unfold.

"After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police," he said.

He also criticised the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court, alleging that they had remained silent despite the developments.

"Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly," he said.

TMC MP Had Earlier Flagged Alleged Surveillance

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee had claimed that unidentified individuals had been conducting reconnaissance of his office and residence for two days. He alleged that the individuals identified themselves as police personnel when confronted.

"For the past two days, a few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel," he said.

Questioning the alleged surveillance, the Diamond Harbour MP asked why the state police were monitoring the premises of an elected parliamentarian.

"Why is the State Police allegedly spying on and snooping around the office and residence of an elected Member of Parliament? Who authorised this surveillance and for what purpose?" he said.

After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police. Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly. — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 6, 2026

Banerjee Demands Investigation Into 'Suspected Conspiracy'

The TMC leader had demanded an immediate and comprehensive investigation into what he described as a "suspected conspiracy". He urged constitutional authorities and police officials to identify those involved, establish who had sent them and determine the motive behind the alleged surveillance.

"I am immediately drawing the attention of the Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha @ombirlakota, @kolkata_police, @HMOIndia @WBPolice to this extremely serious matter. I demand an immediate and thorough inquiry to establish the identity of these individuals, who sent them and to uncover the nefarious motive behind this suspected conspiracy," he said.

The allegations came amid reports of clashes near Banerjee's Kalighat residence on his birthday, with confrontations between TMC supporters and BJP workers reportedly leaving seven people injured. The claims of an attack and the circumstances surrounding the clashes have not been independently established.