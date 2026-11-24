Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke has announced a rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on November 26 to mark Constitution Day, calling on people to unite to protect democracy and uphold constitutional values. The rally will be held at Samvidhan Chowk at 4 pm on Thursday. Dipke announced the programme through a post on X on Monday, November 23, sharing a poster carrying details of the event. In his message, he urged people to come together and follow the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar.

CJP Announces Constitution Day Rally At Samvidhan Chowk

Announcing the rally, Dipke wrote on X, "On this Constitution Day, let us all come together and pledge to protect our democracy, uphold the values ​​of the Constitution, and follow the path shown by Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. See you all in Nagpur on November 26!"

According to the poster shared by the CJP founder, the gathering will take place at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur district at 4 pm.

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day every year to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

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Dipke Targets BJP Over 'Vote Theft' In Goa

The Nagpur rally announcement comes days after Dipke addressed a public gathering in Panaji, Goa, on November 22.

During the meeting, the CJP founder accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Goa of engaging in 'vote theft'. He also alleged that the ruling establishment was encouraging religious divisions to divert public attention from issues affecting ordinary citizens.

The Nagpur gathering is expected to provide another platform for Dipke to raise these allegations and reiterate his call for protecting democratic institutions and constitutional principles.

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CJP Launches 'Legacy Of Bapu' Initiative

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party has also announced a nationwide initiative titled 'Legacy of Bapu – Cockroach Club', aimed at introducing younger audiences to Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and contributions.

The initiative seeks to communicate Gandhi's ideas through an unconventional combination of comedy, satire and intellectual discussions rather than conventional formats.

Its inaugural programme was organised in Pune on Saturday, November 21. The event also marked the launch of the 'Cockroach Club', which had attracted attention on social media through a series of cryptic posters and 'Stay Tuned' messages.