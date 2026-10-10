Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and leaders detained at Delhi airport.

Detention occurred before Jantar Mantar protest seeking CEC ouster.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh and three lawyers also held.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained on Saturday shortly after arriving in Delhi ahead of the planned Jantar Mantar protest today. Delhi Police personnel entered the aircraft carrying Dipke just minutes after it landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and detained him.

Other CJP leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were travelling with Dipke on the same flight, were also detained.

The detention comes amid heightened security and restrictions in New Delhi ahead of the CJP's 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

In a video from inside the aircraft, Dipke is heard telling the police personnel, “I have come here to be arrested; arrest me.”

The police personnel respond, “No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate.”

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel enter the aircraft that was carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Delhi. The flight landed at IGI Airport a few minutes ago. "...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me," Abhijeet Dipke tells Delhi Police "No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," Delhi Police personnel tell him. — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

CJP, in a post on X, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the detention of the outfit leaders at the Delhi airport. It also shared a video of Dipke confronting the police personnel as they arrived on the plane to detain him and other CJP leaders.

🚨 ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT 🚨 Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/hXl6bzh53i — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

CJP Claims Legal Team Head Ratna Singh Detained

Earlier today, the CJP claimed that police detained its legal team head, Ratna Singh, along with three other lawyers, without disclosing the grounds for their detention.

The outfit also released a video showing Singh sitting inside a car surrounded by several police personnel. The CJP claimed that at least 25 personnel were present at the spot and alleged that the four lawyers were being detained without any explanation.

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Speaking from inside the car, Singh said police personnel had visited her residence in the morning but were informed that she was not there. She alleged that they failed to produce any official notice when asked about the reason for their action.

“We asked if they have any official notice, they did not have anything. They just said we have orders from above to detain you,” Singh said.

She further alleged that the personnel were repeatedly asking her to get out of the car and wanted to detain her at her residence.

“I am in a way illegally detained on the road,” she said.