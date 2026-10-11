India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaAbhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Must Furnish Rs 50,000 Bond: Court

Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Must Furnish Rs 50,000 Bond: Court

The court accepted a bail-cum-personal bond of Rs 50,000, subject to the condition that the three leaders maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

The CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were taken into custody following a protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, have been released. A bail-cum-personal bond of Rs 50,000 was furnished for their release. The court ordered their release on the condition that they maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were taken into preventive custody on October 10, 2026, under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). They were subsequently produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in Delhi Cantonment on October 11.

The court accepted a bail-cum-personal bond of Rs 50,000, subject to the condition that the three leaders maintain peace and good behaviour for one year. The Executive Magistrate then ordered their release, with the one-year condition attached to it.

Three Leaders Detained Upon Arrival In Delhi

On Saturday, October 10, the CJP, along with several organisations and political parties, had announced a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had travelled to the national capital to participate in the demonstration.

According to reports, the three leaders arrived in Delhi on a morning flight, following which Delhi Police took them into custody while they were still inside the aircraft. The leaders also protested against the police action.

Protesters Stopped From Reaching Jantar Mantar

On the day of the demonstration, Delhi Police prevented protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar. This led to confrontations between police personnel and demonstrators in several parts of the national capital.

Several organisations and political parties had used the planned demonstration to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

The three CJP leaders have now been released after furnishing the Rs 50,000 bond and agreeing to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year. The protest, the police action and the leaders' detention and subsequent release have continued to trigger political debate.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 11 Oct 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Delhi POlice
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Remove Barricades, No Illegal Detentions, Undisturbed Internet: SC's Order Amid Delhi Protest
Remove Barricades, No Illegal Detentions, Undisturbed Internet: SC's Order Amid CJP Protest
India
Delhi Police Register Over 20 FIRs Over Attempts To Hold CJP Protest
Delhi Police Register Over 20 FIRs Over Attempts To Hold CJP Protest
India
CJP's Dipke, Ranka, Das Released On Condition To 'Maintain Peace' For One Year
CJP's Dipke, Ranka, Das Released On Condition To 'Maintain Peace' For One Year
India
'Just One Step Away From Becoming A Police State': SC Hears Pleas On Curbs In Delhi Amid CJP Protest
'Just One Step Away From Becoming A Police State': SC Hears Pleas On Curbs In Delhi Amid CJP Protest
Advertisement

Videos

Metro Update: Solicitor General Says Entry And Exit Were Restricted At 45 Stations
Supreme Court: Important Directions Issued On Delhi Protest Restrictions
Supreme Court: Lawyers Allege Delhi Police Violated Court Directions During Protest
Breaking News: Delhi Police Registers Over 20 FIRs Over Protest-Related Incidents
Breaking News: Delhi Police Releases Video Of Alleged Stone-Pelting In Connaught Place
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget