Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Must Furnish Rs 50,000 Bond: Court

The CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were taken into custody following a protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, have been released. A bail-cum-personal bond of Rs 50,000 was furnished for their release. The court ordered their release on the condition that they maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were taken into preventive custody on October 10, 2026, under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). They were subsequently produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in Delhi Cantonment on October 11.

The court accepted a bail-cum-personal bond of Rs 50,000, subject to the condition that the three leaders maintain peace and good behaviour for one year. The Executive Magistrate then ordered their release, with the one-year condition attached to it.

Three Leaders Detained Upon Arrival In Delhi

On Saturday, October 10, the CJP, along with several organisations and political parties, had announced a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had travelled to the national capital to participate in the demonstration.

According to reports, the three leaders arrived in Delhi on a morning flight, following which Delhi Police took them into custody while they were still inside the aircraft. The leaders also protested against the police action.

Protesters Stopped From Reaching Jantar Mantar

On the day of the demonstration, Delhi Police prevented protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar. This led to confrontations between police personnel and demonstrators in several parts of the national capital.

Several organisations and political parties had used the planned demonstration to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

The three CJP leaders have now been released after furnishing the Rs 50,000 bond and agreeing to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year. The protest, the police action and the leaders' detention and subsequent release have continued to trigger political debate.