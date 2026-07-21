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English NewsNewsIndiaWill Abhijeet Dipke Contest UP Polls? Nishikant Dubey's Claim Triggers Political Buzz

Will Abhijeet Dipke Contest UP Polls? Nishikant Dubey's Claim Triggers Political Buzz

Hours after police dispersed protesters from Jantar Mantar, Dipke returned to the protest site around midnight along with more than 100 supporters.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 10:29 AM (IST)

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has triggered a political debate by questioning whether Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke plans to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. His remarks have fuelled speculation about Dipke's political ambitions amid the ongoing NEET-UG protests.

In a post on social media, Dubey wrote, "Will Abhijeet Dipke, who climbed the political ladder with the support of the Aam Aadmi Party, contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on a Bhim Army ticket?"

Also Read: Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj 'Attacked' By Delhi Police During Jantar Mantar Protest, Claims CJP

Hours after police dispersed protesters from Jantar Mantar, Dipke returned to the protest site around midnight along with more than 100 supporters. The demonstrators reassembled the stage and resumed their sit-in.

Dipke Alleges Police Excess During Parliament March

Reacting to the alleged police action during the students' march towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar, Dipke accused the Centre and the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters.

He said the decision to call off the Parliament march was taken to ensure the safety of students, but asserted that the protest and hunger strike would continue. Dipke also welcomed the Opposition's decision to raise the NEET-UG issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, saying the agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Claiming that the demonstration was entirely peaceful, Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police initiated the confrontation.

'Students Were Lathi-Charged'

Dipke alleged that police carried out a "brutal lathi-charge" on students, leaving several of them injured. He further claimed that some female students were mistreated during the crackdown.

Also Read: ‘Jo Hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea’: Diljit Dosanjh Speaks Out On CJP Protest, Urges Authorities To Hear Students’ Demands

According to him, he personally witnessed police personnel using force near the barricades, and alleged that several students sustained head injuries, fractures, and other serious wounds during the clashes.

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
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Nishikant Dubey CJP Abhijeet Dipke
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