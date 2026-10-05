'Govt Planning To Arrest Dipke, Ranka': Saurav Das Calls For Mass Mobilisation From October 10

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP chief Saurav Das alleges government arrest plan, urges protests.

This follows protests over journalist's alleged assault by police.

Das demanded FIR, accusing police of misconduct and brutality.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has claimed that the government is planning to arrest him and several other party leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh, while calling for a major mobilisation of protesters from October 10.

In a post on X, Das alleged that the government believed arrests would suppress the ongoing movement but said the “young generation has awakened”. He urged people to continue protesting for their rights and future, “with or without us”.

“The protests must continue. People of India should ensure the biggest mobilisation starting October 10th,” Das said.

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Das Warns Govt Against ‘Dictatorial Actions’

Das said CJP leaders were prepared to face arrest or worse, but warned that taking such action would be a “big mistake”. He alleged that the government was planning to arrest him, Dipke, Ranka, Singh and other CJP leaders.

“If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistaken. The young will not tolerate this,” Das said.

His post came hours after protests were held outside the Parliament Street police station on Sunday following allegations by a woman journalist that Delhi Police personnel had molested and sexually assaulted her during a protest.

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CJP Demands FIR Over Journalist’s Allegations

Das was at the police station with CJP legal team lead Ratna Singh, the complainant and her lawyers, where he demanded that police register an FIR in the case. He questioned why police had not met the protesters, saying they had been waiting for a response from the authorities.

“The complainant, the victim, is here, along with her lawyers and the rest of us. Why won’t they speak to us? We have given them two or three minutes; otherwise, we are going to storm inside,” Das told news agency ANI while addressing protesters outside the police station.

Das said he and Singh had gone to the Parliament Street police station to support the woman and alleged that Delhi Police had not cooperated with her. He also accused police of detaining, assaulting and manhandling young protesters during the ongoing demonstrations.

Referring to the violence witnessed during the July 20 protest, Das criticised the police response. “The Delhi Police should be ashamed of their attitude—especially after the brutality seen on July 20th; this is how they are behaving,” he said.