Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder alleges Meta restricts members' accounts for protest.

CJP activists claim government may arrest leaders before protest.

Leaders vow to continue their protest despite potential arrests.

The protest targets alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that Meta is restricting accounts linked to CJP members ahead of the organisation's planned October 10 protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row, claiming that the action was being taken at the government's request.

In a post on X, Dipke questioned why the government was allegedly seeking restrictions on CJP-related content on Instagram, claiming that the platform could not be controlled in the same manner as mainstream media.

"Why the dictator is so scared? He can’t control Instagram like mainstream media so ordering to restrict anything related to CJP," Dipke wrote on X.

.@Meta cracking down on CJP members accounts before 10th Oct on Govt’s request Why the dictator is so scared? He can’t control Instagram like mainstream media so ordering to restrict anything related to CJP https://t.co/DTBZzRcNjK — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 6, 2026

Dipke's allegation comes ahead of a CJP-backed protest planned for October 10, with the organisation urging citizens to gather for what it has described as its largest protest over the SIR controversy and demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke had previously alleged that Meta was removing CJP Instagram posts despite claims that they did not violate Community Guidelines, while Saurav Das had also alleged restrictions on his Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Delhi Cop's Promotion Put On Hold After Journalist's Sexual Harassment Allegation

CJP Leaders Claim Arrest Threat Ahead Of Protest

The allegations regarding Meta come amid claims by CJP activists that the government may take legal action against its leaders before the October 10 protest.

CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka on Monday alleged that he, Dipke and Saurav Das could be arrested before October 10 under the National Security Act (NSA) or other equivalent statutory provisions.

"Multiple sources have reached out informing that @abhijeet_dipke @SauravDassss and I will be arrested anytime before 10th under NSA/other equivalent provisions. All three of us have been ready to go to Jail since June 6. There is no fear about it," Ranka said.

He further alleged that the government was resorting to violence out of fear of their movement.

Ranka said the activists were prepared to face imprisonment and other consequences, adding, "We are 30-year-olds fighting for a better, more accountable India. We have nothing to lose. You can arrest us, beat us, even kill us. But you cannot stop us."

'Threat Of UAPA, NSA Won't Scare Us'

Dipke also said the CJP would continue its agitation despite the alleged threat of legal action.

"If the Govt believes that the threat of UAPA, NSA or years behind bars will scare us into silence, it won’t. We are prepared to face whatever comes our way and, if necessary, spend months or years in jail, but we will not back off from our fight to save democracy. We follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, and we will continue to resist peacefully and non-violently, no matter how much the State tries to intimidate us," he said.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das separately claimed that the government was planning to arrest him, Dipke, Ranka and other CJP leaders.

"The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders. If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistakened! The young generation has awakened," Das wrote on X.

He also appealed to people to continue the campaign and called for a large mobilisation from October 10.

ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc SIR Protest: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Diversions Around EC Office, Jantar Mantar

SIR Row At Centre Of CJP Protest

The CJP's planned mobilisation follows protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

The controversy intensified after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months regarding decisions concerning electoral rolls, voter registration and the Election Commission's technology systems.

The Election Commission has rejected the suggestion that the reported objections represented institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process, and maintained that decisions regarding the SIR schedule were unanimous.