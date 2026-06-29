AAP Sikh MLAs, Ministers Appear Before Akal Takht Over Anti-Sacrilege Law

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Sikh MLAs, ministers appeared before Akal Takht.

Akal Takht objected to sacrilege law's government interference.

Legislators explained law ensures stricter punishment for sacrilege.

Chandigarh: All Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers of Punjab on Monday appeared before the Akal Takht in Amritsar after they were summoned over the anti-sacrilege law.

Non-Sikh cabinet ministers were asked to submit their views in writing on the matter, whereas Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not summoned.

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, on June 15, had directed all the Sikh legislators, regardless of party affiliation, and the Sikh ministers to appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs for their clarification after it objected to the anti-sacrilege law -- Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 -- saying that it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.

The Akal Takht had earlier asked the state government to remove certain provisions from the anti-sacrilege Act, claiming that they are "against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the 'Sangat' (Sikh community)." The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13.

It includes a provision for stricter punishment, including life imprisonment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Speaking to reporters before the appearance of MLAs in Amritsar on Monday, Jathedar Gargajj slammed the AAP government for allegedly interfering in religious affairs and the authority of the Akal Takht, and accused the party of trying to come between the Guru and the Sikh through the anti-sacrilege law.

"We should not all go against Guru Panth and Guru Granth Sahib. We should go as per the sentiments of the Sikh Panth," he said.

Among the Sikh Cabinet ministers that have been summoned are Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Baljit Kaur, Balbir Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLAs Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MLAs Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit Singh, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia.

Before appearing before the Akal Takht, rebel Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said he will abide by whatever the Akal Takht directs.

He also said the state government should have made amendments to the law when the Jathedar had pointed it out.

AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon said the legislators have come here to clarify to the Akal Takht.

However, Sekhon said the anti-sacrilege law was framed to ensure stricter punishment for those who desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that his party's Sikh MLAs and ministers will appear before the Akal Takht.

Mann had said that the party MLAs and cabinet ministers would present the government's side in writing regarding the law.

Earlier, while objecting to the anti-sacrilege law, Jathedar Gargajj had stated that the Akal Takht Sahib has no objection to strict punishment being awarded to those guilty of sacrilege.

However, the provisions inserted into the law place Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh sentiments and concerns related to the Guru Sahib, the internal administrative system of Sikhs, the SGPC, Sikh Sangat, 'granthi's, 'pathis', gurdwara committees and other 'sewadars' within a legal framework in the manner of "accused persons", which amounts to direct government interference in Sikh affairs, he had said.

Gargajj had said that while there may be laws for those accused of sacrilege, no law can be imposed on the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh Sangat, and 'sewadars'.

He had also said that making public on the SGPC's website information regarding who has the 'sacred birs' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is highly objectionable because it would expose the personal information of devout Sikhs, claiming that it could be misused by anti-Sikh forces and mischievous elements.

Gargajj on June 15 had said that Punjab Assembly Speaker Sandhwan had been summoned on May 8 and was given 15 days to make amendments to the law in accordance with Sikh sentiments.

Through him, written objections from the Akal Takht were also formally conveyed to the Punjab government on May 11. However, the state government adopted an obstinate and arrogant attitude, completely ignoring the Akal Takht and Sikh sentiments, the Jathedar had said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)