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HomeNewsIndiaSanjay Singh To Write Letter To RS Chairman, Seeks Disqualification Of Chadha, Mittal, Pathak

Sanjay Singh To Write Letter To RS Chairman, Seeks Disqualification Of Chadha, Mittal, Pathak

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 07:26 PM (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said he will write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking the disqualification of Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak after their move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh stated that their decision amounts to voluntarily giving up membership of their original party, which attracts disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. He added that a formal letter will be submitted urging action against the three MPs.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
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