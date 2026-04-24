Sanjay Singh To Write Letter To RS Chairman, Seeks Disqualification Of Chadha, Mittal, Pathak

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said he will write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking the disqualification of Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak after their move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

मैं माननीय राज्यसभा सभापति को एक पत्र प्रस्तुत करूँगा, जिसमें राघव चड्ढा, अशोक मित्तल और संदीप पाठक को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) में शामिल होने के कारण राज्यसभा की सदस्यता से अयोग्य घोषित करने की मांग की जाएगी, क्योंकि यह संविधान की दसवीं अनुसूची के अंतर्गत स्वेच्छा से अपनी पार्टी… April 24, 2026

Singh stated that their decision amounts to voluntarily giving up membership of their original party, which attracts disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. He added that a formal letter will be submitted urging action against the three MPs.