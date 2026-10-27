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English NewsNewsIndiaAAP's Sanjay Singh flags bizarre voter entries, calls UP CEO 'BJP agent'

AAP's Sanjay Singh flags bizarre voter entries, calls UP CEO 'BJP agent'

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Monday targeted the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Monday targeted the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

He further alleged that the state's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa was responding like an "agent of the BJP."

During a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Singh raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls, such as unauthorised removal of voters' names, and questioned the fairness of the election process.

He demanded an investigation and sought action against the officials responsible.

Singh claimed that the electoral rolls contained absurd entries, such as "Ram ne Yadav ko maara" (Ram killed Yadav), the father of "Narendra Yadav" being listed as "B. Com.," and the name of "Mohammad Iqbal Beg" being recorded as "Mohammad Iqbal bheekh maangte hain".

He remarked that instead of addressing these errors, Election Commission officials were attempting to defend them.

The AAP Rajya Sabha member further alleged that Uttar Pradesh CEO Rinwa made objectionable remarks in response to questions raised about these discrepancies.

"The Election Commission's remark -- that 'the software is not casteist,' and the comment that 'thankfully, Ram did not kill any member of a minority community, otherwise there would have been accusations of communalism' -- proves that an agent of the BJP is occupying a constitutional position. With such an official in place, fair elections are not possible in Uttar Pradesh; strict action must be taken against him," he said.

Singh's remarks came in response to a post on X made by the CEO.

In a post on X, Rinwa had said, "In the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections, there is also a bizarre name 'Ram ne Sharma ko mara'. Computers/software are not casteist. It is acceptable that we made a mistake, but fortunately, even during the mistake, there was no discrimination based on caste. We must also thank God that Ram did not kill any minority. Otherwise, in addition to being casteist, there would also be an accusation of being communal." PTI SLM NAV MPL

MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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