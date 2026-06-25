Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAP claims controversial video used silicone mask, framing CM.

AAP alleges rival parties orchestrated controversy to tarnish Mann.

Akal Takht declared Mann 'Guru Dokhi'; opposition demands resignation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a fresh video in defence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming the controversial clip that triggered his censure by the Akal Takht was fabricated using a man wearing a silicone mask resembling the chief minister. The video comes days after the Akal Takht declared Mann 'Guru Dokhi' (traitor to the Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth), prompting the Congress and the BJP to demand his resignation over what they describe as a serious moral and religious issue.

AAP Alleges Political Conspiracy

In a post on X, AAP alleged that the controversy surrounding Mann was orchestrated by the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP and the Congress to tarnish his image. The party claimed the individual seen in the disputed video was an Akali Dal worker wearing a silicone mask to resemble the Punjab chief minister.

AAP urged viewers to closely examine the footage, asserting that visible differences in facial features and the apparent edges of the mask proved that two different individuals were involved.

Opposition Stands Firm

The latest claims come amid sustained pressure from opposition parties following the Akal Takht's declaration against Mann on June 15. The Sikh body's decision came after it rejected the chief minister's earlier contention that the controversial video was fake or generated using artificial intelligence.

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Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Mann should resign immediately, arguing that the findings of two forensic examinations had established the authenticity of the video. The BJP echoed the demand, with Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon saying the Akal Takht's declaration carried profound moral and social consequences and could undermine governance in the border state.

The controversy stems from allegations that Mann made remarks regarding 'Guru ki Golak' and was linked to objectionable content featuring images of Sikh Gurus. Appearing before the Akal Takht earlier this year, Mann maintained that the video had been manipulated. However, acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said the forensic review found no evidence of AI-generated content or tampering, leading to the religious body's decision against the chief minister.

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