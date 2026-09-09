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English NewsNewsIndiaAAP questions Chadha's addition to Delhi voter roll; BJP MP says ECI procedure followed

AAP questions Chadha's addition to Delhi voter roll; BJP MP says ECI procedure followed

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned how BJP MP Raghav Chadha's name was added to Delhi's draft electoral roll after the list showed 746 voters and sought an explanation from the Election Commission on the process followe.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 12:29 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned how BJP MP Raghav Chadha's name was added to Delhi's draft electoral roll after the list showed 746 voters and sought an explanation from the Election Commission on the process followed.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said Chadha's name appeared as the 747th voter in the Rajinder Nagar electoral roll, despite the draft roll published on August 31 showing 746 voters.

Responding to the allegations, Chadha took a jibe at the AAP, saying he appeared to be "haunting Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party" and that its leadership was behaving "like a bitter ex who has just been dumped".

Chadha said he had followed the applicable Election Commission guidelines and procedures and availed the prescribed remedies.

"The facts are simple and straightforward. I have followed all applicable ECI guidelines and procedures and availed the prescribed remedies," Chadha said in a statement.

Bharadwaj said the entry showed the name of Raghav Chadha, son of Sunil Chadha, aged 37, with serial number 747 in the electoral roll for the area.

The AAP leader also referred to Chadha's statement on September 3 that he would get his name registered as a voter in Punjab after it was deleted from the state's draft electoral roll.

"If the Election Commission explains this process, we can also tell the same process to the 47 lakh people whose names have been deleted from the draft electoral roll and who are trying to get their names added," Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader said the party had compared the draft electoral roll available on the EC's website with the subsequent entry showing Chadha as voter number 747.

Bharadwaj also raised questions over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and said the same procedure should be available to all voters.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said the EC should clarify whether Chadha's vote had been transferred from Punjab to Delhi and whether his EPIC number was the same as the one in Punjab.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Chadha's name has been added to the voters list of Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, which is currently being revised under the ongoing SIR of the national capital's electoral rolls, poll officials said on Tuesday.

AAP leaders, at a press conference, raised the issue and alleged that Chadha's name was included in the electoral rolls of the Rajinder Nagar constituency without following the due procedure. PTI MSJ SHB VN VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 09 September 2026
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