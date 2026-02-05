Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Tuesday mounted a sharp offensive against the BJP-led Central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entered into a “secret trade deal” with former US President Donald Trump, an agreement the party claims could have far-reaching consequences for Indian farmers and the country’s agricultural economy.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP Punjab Chief Spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed strong concern over the lack of transparency surrounding the alleged agreement. He said that despite the deal having implications for the livelihoods of more than 80 crore people, its details have not been shared in Parliament and instead appear to be surfacing through Trump’s social media posts.

“Who is Trump to the people of India? He may be Mr Modi’s "friend", but why is he announcing India’s policies on social media while the Prime Minister maintains silence? What deal has been struck behind closed doors, and why is it being hidden from the nation?”

ALSO READ: India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report

Allegations Of Zero-Tax Entry For US Farm Goods

अमेरिका के साथ Trade Deal भारतीयों के साथ धोखा है‼️



“प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अमेरिका के साथ ट्रेड डील भारत और भारतीय किसानों के साथ बहुत बड़ी ग़द्दारी और धोखा है। सरकार सदन में आकर बताए कि उन्होंने किसके कहने पर रूस से तेल ख़रीदना बंद किया गया।



मोदी जी ने भारतीय किसानों का हक़… pic.twitter.com/7iZzeiyJ38 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 4, 2026

Dhaliwal warned that the proposed agreement could allow American agricultural products to enter India at zero tax, a move he said would cripple Indian farmers by flooding domestic markets with cheaper imports.

“This is not trade. This is surrender. This is BJP’s plan to finish the agriculture sector in India so that their capitalist friends can profit,” Dhaliwal said.

He added that farmer unions and several Chief Ministers had earlier urged the Centre to keep agriculture out of any trade pact with the US, citing the sector’s existing distress.

“But BJP is again trying to bring the same ‘black farm laws’ back through the back door,” he said.

Health, Inflation And Energy Concerns Raised

Beyond agriculture, Dhaliwal also flagged concerns related to food safety and inflation. He cautioned that chemical-intensive American produce could pose health risks and alleged that the deal might pressure India to stop importing oil from Russia in favour of costlier US supplies.

“When fuel becomes expensive, everything becomes expensive. This deal will hit every household,” he stated.

Questions For BJP’s Punjab Leadership

Turning his attention to the BJP’s state unit, Dhaliwal criticised Punjab leaders for what he described as “criminal silence” on an issue that directly affects the state’s agrarian backbone.

“Punjab is a farming state. If this deal is implemented, what will happen to our wheat belt, our cotton belt, our dairy farmers, and our own fish markets? BJP Punjab leaders must answer, where will our farmers go, where will our agriculture go, and what future will be left for Punjab?”

Demand For Transparency And Opposition

Dhaliwal demanded that Prime Minister Modi immediately place the full details of the agreement before the Lok Sabha and the public. He reiterated AAP’s commitment to opposing the deal.

“Punjab is the backbone of India’s agriculture. If this deal is implemented, Punjab will be devastated. AAP will not allow BJP to sell India’s farmers for political friendships and corporate profits,” the party asserted.

As the political temperature rises around the alleged agreement, the controversy is set to intensify in the coming days. With farmers’ livelihoods and India’s agricultural framework at the centre of the debate, the spotlight is now firmly on the Centre to clarify its position.