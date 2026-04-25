Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Chadha criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal 2' allegations.

BJP claims Kejriwal lavishly renovated Lodhi Estate bungalow.

AAP dismisses 'fake' photos, accuses BJP of fabrications.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday launched his first attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal since merging with the BJP along with six other MPs. He backed the BJP’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ charge against Kejriwal and said the AAP must introspect.

‘Sheesh Mahal’ Row Linked To Delhi Poll Loss

Chadha said the controversy surrounding the former Delhi chief minister’s residence, earlier dubbed the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the BJP, was one of the key reasons behind AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come in Delhi. Some pictures of it have surfaced. If there was one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party's loss in the Delhi elections,” Chadha said during a media interaction on Saturday.

BJP Levels Fresh Allegations

His remarks came hours after the BJP renewed its allegations of lavish living against Kejriwal.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Delhi minister and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said: “After he was forced out of Sheesh Mahal by Dhurandhar voters of Delhi, he shifted to Punjab, where he grabbed a bungalow, and now he has prepared Sheesh Mahal 2 at Lodhi Estate”.

Photos Of Lodhi Estate Bungalow Spark Row

The pictures referred to by Chadha were of the Type VII bungalow allotted by the Centre to Kejriwal in his capacity as AAP chief.

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The BJP displayed the images during its press conference, alleging that Kejriwal had used “private money” to create superior-quality amenities at the residence.

AAP Rejects Allegations

The AAP dismissed the photographs as “fake, false, and baseless”.

AAP leader Atishi claimed the images had been sourced from Pinterest in an attempt to malign Kejriwal.

आज बीजेपी के मंत्री @p_sahibsingh जी ने पूरी मीडिया को बुलाकर अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के तथाकथित नए घर की तस्वीरें दिखाई… लेकिन मज़े की बात ये है कि ये तस्वीरें केजरीवाल जी के घर की नहीं, बल्कि ‘Pinterest’ से डाउनलोड की गई हैं!



क्या दिन आ गए हैं इनके - जब केजरीवाल जी के खिलाफ कुछ… https://t.co/Fc8zTBF5lQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 25, 2026

“What times these have become for them - when they can't find anything against Kejriwal ji, they're making false claims based on images picked up from the internet. Parvesh Verma ji: You could've used AI for this instead; theft doesn't get caught that quickly,” Atishi wrote on X.

Controversy Resurfaces

This is not the first time the BJP has invoked the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy to target Kejriwal and the AAP.