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HomeNewsIndia‘AAP Must Introspect’: Raghav Chadha Backs ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ Charge In First Attack On Kejriwal After Joining BJP

‘AAP Must Introspect’: Raghav Chadha Backs ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ Charge In First Attack On Kejriwal After Joining BJP

Raghav Chadha's remarks came hours after the BJP renewed its allegations of lavish living against Kejriwal.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raghav Chadha criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal 2' allegations.
  • BJP claims Kejriwal lavishly renovated Lodhi Estate bungalow.
  • AAP dismisses 'fake' photos, accuses BJP of fabrications.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday launched his first attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal since merging with the BJP along with six other MPs. He backed the BJP’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ charge against Kejriwal and said the AAP must introspect.

‘Sheesh Mahal’ Row Linked To Delhi Poll Loss

Chadha said the controversy surrounding the former Delhi chief minister’s residence, earlier dubbed the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the BJP, was one of the key reasons behind AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come in Delhi. Some pictures of it have surfaced. If there was one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party's loss in the Delhi elections,” Chadha said during a media interaction on Saturday.

BJP Levels Fresh Allegations

His remarks came hours after the BJP renewed its allegations of lavish living against Kejriwal.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Delhi minister and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said: “After he was forced out of Sheesh Mahal by Dhurandhar voters of Delhi, he shifted to Punjab, where he grabbed a bungalow, and now he has prepared Sheesh Mahal 2 at Lodhi Estate”.

Photos Of Lodhi Estate Bungalow Spark Row

The pictures referred to by Chadha were of the Type VII bungalow allotted by the Centre to Kejriwal in his capacity as AAP chief.

ALSO READ | From Ally To Exit: How Kejriwal And Mittal’s Ties Unravelled On The Same Day

The BJP displayed the images during its press conference, alleging that Kejriwal had used “private money” to create superior-quality amenities at the residence.

AAP Rejects Allegations

The AAP dismissed the photographs as “fake, false, and baseless”.

AAP leader Atishi claimed the images had been sourced from Pinterest in an attempt to malign Kejriwal.

“What times these have become for them - when they can't find anything against Kejriwal ji, they're making false claims based on images picked up from the internet. Parvesh Verma ji: You could've used AI for this instead; theft doesn't get caught that quickly,” Atishi wrote on X.

Controversy Resurfaces

This is not the first time the BJP has invoked the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy to target Kejriwal and the AAP.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Sheesh Mahal 2' controversy?

The 'Sheesh Mahal 2' controversy refers to fresh allegations by the BJP that Arvind Kejriwal has lavishly renovated his new residence at Lodhi Estate.

Who has linked the 'Sheesh Mahal' row to AAP's Delhi election loss?

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has linked the controversy surrounding Kejriwal's residence to the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

What are the BJP's specific allegations regarding Kejriwal's Lodhi Estate bungalow?

The BJP alleges that Kejriwal has used 'private money' to create superior-quality amenities at his Type VII bungalow in Lodhi Estate.

How has the AAP responded to the 'Sheesh Mahal 2' allegations?

The AAP has dismissed the photographs as 'fake, false, and baseless' and claimed the images were sourced from the internet to malign Kejriwal.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Atishi Marlena BJP Breaking News Raghav Chadha AAP ABP Live ARVIND KEJRIWAL Sheesh Mahal 2
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