AAP Will Bring Change Of Power In Gujarat In 2027, Says Arvind Kejriwal At Ahmedabad Event

With the Gujarat Assembly elections still some distance away, the political temperature in the state is already rising. At an oath-taking ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Ahmedabad, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal delivered a sharp message: Gujarat is ready for change. Accusing the BJP of ruling through fear and corruption for three decades, Kejriwal said attempts to suppress AAP would only accelerate a shift in power in 2027.

He also warned that as elections draw closer, pressure on the party would increase, including arrests of leaders and workers, but insisted that such actions would strengthen, not weaken, the movement.

‘This Is Not A Rally, This Is A Movement’: Kejriwal

Addressing thousands of party workers, Arvind Kejriwal emphasised the scale and symbolism of the gathering.

“This is not a rally. This is a meeting of booth-level, district-level and taluka-level in-charges, co-in-charges, karyakartas and office bearers of the AAP… As far as the eye can see, people are standing everywhere,” he said, adding that the BJP’s attempts to stop the event reflected its growing insecurity.

Referring to a Hindi proverb, Kejriwal claimed the ruling party was losing its judgement as its hold on power weakened after 30 years in the state.

Alleged Attempts To Disrupt AAP Programme

Kejriwal alleged that permissions for the earlier planned Nikol meeting were deliberately cancelled and infrastructure dismantled overnight.

“Despite all their efforts, today this meeting and gathering has taken place,” he said, crediting the determination of party workers.

Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai echoed the charge, stating that fresh arrangements were made within hours at Sanand after the original venue was sabotaged.

On Attacks, Arrests, And Political Pressure

Referring to a recent incident involving Gopal Italia, Kejriwal said, “Two days ago, they got a shoe thrown at Gopal Italia… The person who threw the shoe himself released a video saying that a BJP leader gave him ₹50,000 and alcohol.”

He also named several AAP leaders currently in jail, claiming their only “crime” was raising their voice against farmer distress and the ‘karda’ system. According to Kejriwal, families of jailed leaders have remained steadfast, turning pressure into strength.

Criticism Of BJP’s 30-Year Rule

Kejriwal painted a grim picture of Gujarat’s present condition, alleging that farmers, traders, youth and women were all under strain.

“They gobbled up the farmer’s seeds, fertilizer and water… They ruined government schools and destroyed government hospitals,” he said.

He claimed even large traders were now openly expressing frustration and urging political change.

AAP’s Vision: Farmers, Youth And Clean Governance

Outlining AAP’s roadmap, Kejriwal promised to end the karda system, ensure timely access to seeds, fertiliser and irrigation, create jobs for youth, and eliminate spurious liquor and drugs.

“We will build a prosperous Gujarat where traders can work honestly,” he said.

‘Fear Is Their Weapon, Courage Is Ours’

Kejriwal urged supporters to shed fear, citing examples of his own imprisonment and that of senior AAP leaders.

“They put me in jail… There is no need to fear jail,” he said, asserting that false cases were filed because AAP leaders refused to “sell themselves”.

He warned that central agencies would intensify action as elections near but insisted change would be unstoppable if people remained resolute.

Drawing comparisons, Kejriwal recalled AAP’s victories in Delhi and Punjab, where established parties were uprooted.

“I see the same atmosphere in Gujarat,” he said, attributing success to grassroots workers rather than money or power.

Gopal Rai Issues Ultimatum On Farmers’ Issues

Gopal Rai called on party workers to prepare for the next phase of mobilisation, announcing plans for a march to Gandhinagar if farmers’ concerns are ignored during the budget session.

“If the government does not listen to the voice of farmers… the AAP will launch a major agitation in Gandhinagar,” he warned.

He urged workers to strengthen booth-level organisation and remain ready for action at short notice.