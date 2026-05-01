'Return Gift After Polls': AAP's Atishi Slams BJP Over Commercial LPG Price Hike

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the sharp increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, calling it a "return gift" to the public following the election cycle.





In a post on X, Atishi wrote, "BJP's 'Return Gift' to the People! A massive ₹993 hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices. In Delhi, a cylinder will now cost ₹3071.50. The prices that were frozen during the elections are now skyrocketing. This is the true face of BJP's 'good days'."



Congress leader K C Venugopal also criticised the Centre over the LPG price hike, alleging it was announced soon after the elections and reflects insensitivity towards common citizens.





In a post on X, Venugopal said, "Just as the election cycle concluded, the PM Modi government wasted no time in increasing the prices of LPG cylinders. A whopping increase of nearly Rs1000 on commercial cylinders will affect crores of Indians who rely on food from small eateries for sustenance. Similarly, crores of small food businesses will have to bear the burden of this hike."





He further added, "The BJP's regard for the common Indian's suffering is limited to election gimmicks, after which they're left to their own devices. In the 3 months since the Iran war began, the government should have prepared a solid plan to shield ordinary Indians from the price shocks, instead of passing on the financial burden."





Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian also criticised the timing of the price revision, stating that the increase on Labour Day was unfair to workers who contribute to economic growth.





"Today, on Labour Day itself, the BJP is increasing the price of cylinders. The progress in the entire country is happening because of the working people, and business is growing, and on the other hand, the BJP is increasing the price of cylinders. What will happen to the working-class people because of this?" he told ANI.





Furthermore, Punjab Minister Balbir Singh echoed similar concerns, saying the hike would increase the cost of essential services such as tea stalls and small food vendors.





"Today is International Workers' Day... Heartfelt thanks to all workers; it is only because of them that the country and the economy are running. The BJP government was just waiting for the elections to end, and as soon as the elections were over, they dealt a massive blow to the working class. When commercial cylinders become expensive, everything from tea to samosas will get costlier... This government will ruin the economy... I condemn this and request them to withdraw this decision, otherwise the working class will take to the streets and fight," Singh added.





The remarks came after prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by around Rs 993, taking the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from Friday, raising input costs for businesses, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.





There has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be used by around 33 crore households across the country.





The revision applies only to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which together account for a relatively smaller share of overall LPG consumption in India. Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price revision.





The hike comes against the backdrop of volatile global crude oil prices, which have remained elevated in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude had touched USD 126 per barrel on Thursday, before falling to USD 113 per barrel on Friday.





Since India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirements, domestic pricing of commercial and non-subsidised cylinders is linked to international benchmarks and is revised on a monthly basis.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)