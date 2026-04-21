‘90% Women Can’t Enter Politics Without Compromise’: Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy

Pappu Yadav claimed that 90% of women cannot enter politics without compromising themselves with male politicians. He stated that a culture of exploiting women has taken root.
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‘90% Women Can’t Enter Politics Without...’: Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy, BJP Seeks Apology
Pappu Yadav sparked outrage over remarks on women in politics. BJP demanded apology, women’s panel sought reply. Yadav later said his comments were misrepresented.
- MP Pappu Yadav criticized politicians' attitudes towards women in politics.
- Yadav claimed 90% of women need politician access for careers.
Independent MP Pappu Yadav has sparked a major controversy after criticising politicians’ attitudes towards women, claiming that “90% of women cannot do politics without entering the bedroom of politicians.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What controversial statement did Pappu Yadav make about women in politics?
What is Pappu Yadav's explanation for his remarks?
Yadav stated his remarks were misrepresented and taken out of context. He intended to highlight the exploitation women face when entering politics.
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