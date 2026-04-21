‘90% Women Can’t Enter Politics Without Compromise’: Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy

Speaking at a press conference on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, Yadav said that although women are revered as goddesses in India, they are not accorded real respect. He blamed both the system and society for this disparity, remarks that have drawn sharp criticism for being objectionable.

"If the issue of women’s dignity is raised in the Lok Sabha, it is a matter of mockery. In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this," he said.

#WATCH | Purnea, Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav says, "...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians..."



(20.04.2026) pic.twitter.com/WyHY4ZitUJ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

"Who is responsible for domestic violence? Who is looking at women with predatory intent, from America to India? Politicians. Without gaining access to a politician’s bedroom, 90% of women cannot even enter politics. A culture of exploiting women has taken root," he added.

He also argued that marginalised sections lack adequate representation in positions of power.

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