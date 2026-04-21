‘90% Women Can’t Enter Politics Without Compromise’: Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy

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HomeNewsIndia‘90% Women Can’t Enter Politics Without...’: Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy, BJP Seeks Apology

‘90% Women Can’t Enter Politics Without...’: Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy, BJP Seeks Apology

Pappu Yadav sparked outrage over remarks on women in politics. BJP demanded apology, women’s panel sought reply. Yadav later said his comments were misrepresented.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MP Pappu Yadav criticized politicians' attitudes towards women in politics.
  • Yadav claimed 90% of women need politician access for careers.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav has sparked a major controversy after criticising politicians’ attitudes towards women, claiming that “90% of women cannot do politics without entering the bedroom of politicians.”

Speaking at a press conference on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, Yadav said that although women are revered as goddesses in India, they are not accorded real respect. He blamed both the system and society for this disparity, remarks that have drawn sharp criticism for being objectionable.

"If the issue of women’s dignity is raised in the Lok Sabha, it is a matter of mockery. In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this," he said.

"Who is responsible for domestic violence? Who is looking at women with predatory intent, from America to India? Politicians. Without gaining access to a politician’s bedroom, 90% of women cannot even enter politics. A culture of exploiting women has taken root," he added.

He also argued that marginalised sections lack adequate representation in positions of power.

BJP Seeks Apology

Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Purnia MP, who is associated with Congress, over his remarks, calling them “vile” and reflective of the Opposition’s mindset and demanded an apology from Yadav. He alleged that the Congress and its allies are “anti-women”, pointing out their opposition to women’s reservation and condemning Yadav’s comments as “derogatory and misogynistic”.

"Shocker statement! When nation was pushing for Nari Shakti see what Congress supported MP is saying! Controversial statement by MP Pappu Yadav on women surfaces. He said that 90% of women cannot do politics without going into a leader's room. This is their mindset," said BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla.

Poonawalla also questioned the silence of Priyanka Gandhi, who has previously championed women’s issues with slogans like “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon”.

BJP leader Charu Pragya echoed the criticism, saying Yadav’s remarks revealed his mindset towards women. She called for strict action, including his suspension from Parliament and a ban on contesting elections, and sought responses from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, describing Yadav as a close ally.

Meanwhile, the Bihar State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and sought an explanation from him. In its notice, the commission said the remarks—circulated widely on social media—were offensive and undermined the dignity and self-respect of women, warning that it could recommend action to the Lok Sabha Speaker, including cancellation of his membership.

Yadav Issues Clarification

Pappu Yadav on Tuesday said his remarks had been misrepresented and taken out of context. He maintained that he was attempting to highlight the exploitation women often face when entering politics.

The MP also alleged that the Bihar State Women’s Commission had remained inactive during several crimes against women in the state, but had now issued him a notice for “raising issues concerning women.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial statement did Pappu Yadav make about women in politics?

Pappu Yadav claimed that 90% of women cannot enter politics without compromising themselves with male politicians. He stated that a culture of exploiting women has taken root.

What is Pappu Yadav's explanation for his remarks?

Yadav stated his remarks were misrepresented and taken out of context. He intended to highlight the exploitation women face when entering politics.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Pappu Yadav Women's Reservation Bill BJP Pappu Yadav's Derogatory Remarks Pappu Yadav On Women Indian Politician Women Pappu Yadav's Women Remark Purnia MP Yadav Faces Backlash
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