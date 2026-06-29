9 CISF Personnel, Driver Injured On-Duty Vehicle Overturns In J-K's Katra; 3 Critical

Jammu, Jun 29 (PTI) Nine Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were injured, three of them critically, when their vehicle overturned near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

The vehicle was on CISF duty when it turned turtle near a sharp turning point on the Tarakote–Balini route, they said, adding the driver also suffered injuries. Overall, ten people were injured in the incident.

Three CISF personnel who suffered serious injuries were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, while seven others sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Katra Community Health Centre (CHC).

The injured personnel referred to GMC hospital in Jammu have been identified as Head Constable P K Titria, Head Constable M M Dey and Constable Shoumi, who suffered a head injury.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Reasi-Udhampur range) Shiv Kumar Sharma reached the hospital to enquire about the treatment of the injured security personnel.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)