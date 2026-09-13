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English NewsNewsIndia‘80% Indians Are Non-Vegetarian’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At BRICS Dinner Menu, BJP Hits Back

‘80% Indians Are Non-Vegetarian’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At BRICS Dinner Menu, BJP Hits Back

Rahul Gandhi criticised the vegetarian BRICS dinner menu, saying 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian, while Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of politicising the food served to leaders.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticized BRICS vegetarian dinner, citing most Indians non-vegetarian.
  • BJP's Rijiju condemned Congress for politicizing BRICS dinner menu.
  • The BRICS gala showcased Indian vegetarian cuisine, emphasizing millets.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led central government over the vegetarian menu served at the BRICS Summit gala dinner in Delhi, saying that “80 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian”.

“For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature,” Gandhi wrote on X on Sunday, sharing a picture of the popular North Indian dish.

BJP leader and Union minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at Gandhi, accusing the Congress of politicising the food served to BRICS leaders.

“I can't believe that Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine which are rich in flavour and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions,” Rijiju said.

Also Read: Tso Kar Lake Revival: Ladakh’s 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Plan To Bring Back Its Majestic Glacial Lake

What Was On The BRICS Gala Dinner Menu?

Gandhi's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted BRICS leaders to a distinctly Indian vegetarian dinner at Bharat Mandapam during the two-day summit.

The gala dinner featured a range of vegetarian dishes, including khandvi, paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik, millet pulao, mushroom galouti and jalebi.

The menu placed a strong emphasis on millets, in line with India's promotion of Shree Anna and its broader focus on sustainable and indigenous foods.

Why Did The Vegetarian Menu Draw Attention?

The BRICS gala dinner was part of India's effort to showcase its culinary and cultural traditions to visiting leaders. The menu was designed around Indian flavours and regional culinary traditions, with millet-based preparations highlighting India's sustainability pitch.

Rahul Gandhi's post drew attention to the absence of non-vegetarian dishes from the official dinner menu. While some users questioned the choice, others praised the spread as a showcase of India's diverse vegetarian cuisine.

BRICS Summit Concludes In Delhi

Gandhi's remarks came as the two-day BRICS Leaders' Summit, hosted by India, concluded in Delhi on Sunday.

Also Read: China's Xi Jinping Backs Stronger Global South Ties, Proposes 5 Initiatives At BRICS Summit

The summit brought together leaders from the expanded 11-member grouping. BRICS originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa before expanding in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Indonesia joined in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kiren RIjiju BRICS Summit 2026 : Rahul Gandhi BRICS Gala Dinner
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