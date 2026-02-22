8 Arrested For Planning Attack In India, Have Links To Pakistan And Bangladesh

The Delhi Police have arrested eight people from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for allegedly being part of a terror conspiracy with suspected links to Pakistan-based handlers and Bangladesh-based extremist groups.

Six of the accused, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal, were detained from garment manufacturing units in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. Two were picked up from West Bengal. Officials said one of those arrested is believed to be a Bangladeshi national.

Accused Men Worked In Garment Factories

According to investigators, the six men were working in garment factories in Uthukuli (two), Palladam (three) and Tirumuruganpoondi (one) while allegedly concealing their identities using forged Aadhaar cards. During the operation, police recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from the suspects.

Sources claimed the accused were allegedly posting content on social media in support of Pakistan-based terror outfits and were involved in suspicious activities, including conducting reconnaissance in multiple cities. Investigators are also probing allegations that “Free Kashmir” posters were put up in parts of Delhi as part of their activities.

Arrests Made By Tamil Nadu Police

The Tamil Nadu Police initially carried out the arrests, after which the accused were brought to Delhi by train for further questioning. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns following intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba may be planning attacks at prominent locations in the national capital, including near the Red Fort and religious sites in Chandni Chowk.

Agencies are examining whether there are any links between the newly arrested suspects and earlier modules busted in connection with the November 10 car blast near the Red Fort, in which 12 people were killed and several others injured.

Security agencies are continuing to question the accused to establish the full extent of the alleged network and any possible international connections.