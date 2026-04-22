A pickup truck overturned near Virkshetra in Kaprada taluka, resulting in seven fatalities and over 15 injuries.
7 Killed, Over 15 Injured In Gujarat Crash: Driver Negligence Suspected
Twelve of the injured were reported to be in critical condition and were referred to Valsad Civil Hospital for treatment.
- Pickup truck overturned, killing seven and injuring over fifteen.
- Victims were returning from a family gathering in Gujarat.
- Driver lost control on a steep slope; negligence suspected.
Seven people were killed and more than 15 others injured after a pickup truck overturned near Virkshetra in Kaprada taluka of Valsad district on Wednesday (April 22). Some of the injured sustained serious injuries, while others suffered minor wounds.
Twelve of the injured were reported to be in critical condition and were referred to Valsad Civil Hospital for treatment. Emergency response teams, including a 108 ambulance and police personnel, reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to hospital.
Victims Were Returning From Family Gathering
According to reports, the victims were residents of Girnara village and were returning home after attending an “Anu” (social/family gathering) in Kolvera when the accident took place. The incident has left the local community in shock, with several families losing members and relatives.
PM Modi Expresses Grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a message posted on the PMO’s X handle, he said, “The loss of lives in the accident in Valsad, Gujarat is deeply saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
Driver Lost Control On Slope
The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the steering wheel on a steep slope, causing the pickup truck to overturn.
Probe Underway; Negligence Suspected
Driver negligence is suspected to have led to the accident, with allegations also suggesting that the driver was drunk. The Kaprada police have initiated necessary action and begun an investigation into the incident.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Valsad district?
Why did the accident occur?
The driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel on a steep slope, leading to the pickup truck overturning.
Where were the victims going?
The victims were residents of Girnara village and were returning home after attending a social/family gathering in Kolvera.
What is the current status of the investigation?
Driver negligence is suspected, and the Kaprada police have begun an investigation into the incident.