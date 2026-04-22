7 Killed, Over 15 Injured In Gujarat Crash: Driver Negligence Suspected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pickup truck overturned, killing seven and injuring over fifteen.

Victims were returning from a family gathering in Gujarat.

Driver lost control on a steep slope; negligence suspected.

Seven people were killed and more than 15 others injured after a pickup truck overturned near Virkshetra in Kaprada taluka of Valsad district on Wednesday (April 22). Some of the injured sustained serious injuries, while others suffered minor wounds.

Twelve of the injured were reported to be in critical condition and were referred to Valsad Civil Hospital for treatment. Emergency response teams, including a 108 ambulance and police personnel, reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to hospital.

Victims Were Returning From Family Gathering

According to reports, the victims were residents of Girnara village and were returning home after attending an “Anu” (social/family gathering) in Kolvera when the accident took place. The incident has left the local community in shock, with several families losing members and relatives.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a message posted on the PMO’s X handle, he said, “The loss of lives in the accident in Valsad, Gujarat is deeply saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Driver Lost Control On Slope

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the steering wheel on a steep slope, causing the pickup truck to overturn.

Probe Underway; Negligence Suspected

Driver negligence is suspected to have led to the accident, with allegations also suggesting that the driver was drunk. The Kaprada police have initiated necessary action and begun an investigation into the incident.