7 injured, one critical as water tank collapses in UP's Bareilly; Govt orders strict action

Bareilly/Lucknow, May 4 (PTI): Seven people were injured, one of them critically, after a newly constructed overhead water tank collapsed in the Bhamora area of the district here on Monday, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the massive structure came crashing down "like a pack of cards" with a loud noise in the Sardar Nagar area, trapping people who were sitting beneath it and playing cards.

Locals rushed to the spot and pulled seven people out from the debris, they said, adding that police and SDRF teams have launched a rescue operation to ensure that no one else is trapped.

Among the injured, Dorilal, 65, is said to be in a critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, while others are undergoing treatment locally.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Poornima Singh and Aonla Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vidushi Singh reached the site soon after receiving information.

"The immediate priority is to ensure proper treatment of the injured and complete relief operations. The cause of the collapse and any construction lapses will be probed later," officials said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday night ordered strict action in connection with the collapse of an under-construction water tank under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Bareilly.

Taking cognisance of the incident, an FIR has been lodged against the executing agency, NCC Limited, and a junior engineer of Jal Nigam (Rural) has been suspended, according to an official statement.

The services of an assistant engineer and a junior engineer of the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission have been terminated.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against an assistant engineer of Jal Nigam (Rural), while a show-cause notice has been issued to the concerned executive engineer.

In addition, all officials and employees of the third-party inspection (TPI) agency BLG posted in Bareilly have been removed, and a penalty has been imposed on the company.

The minister said notices have also been issued to blacklist both NCC Limited and the TPI agency BLG in connection with the incident.

A preliminary probe has been handed over to a Technical Audit Committee, which has been asked to submit its report within 24 hours. Further action will be taken after reviewing the committee's findings, the minister said. PTI COR/KIS SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)