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English NewsNewsIndia7 cops injured following dispute over Ambedkar's statue in UP's Budaun

7 cops injured following dispute over Ambedkar's statue in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Aug 25 (PTI): Eight people, including seven police personnel were injured after a dispute over the installation of a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Budaun district escalated into a violent confrontation on Tuesday evenin.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:53 AM (IST)

Budaun (UP), Aug 25 (PTI): Eight people, including seven police personnel were injured after a dispute over the installation of a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Budaun district escalated into a violent confrontation on Tuesday evening.

During the violence, more than ten vehicles were damaged, officials said, adding that the police have detained seven individuals for questioning.

The conflict arose between the administration and villagers in Raja ki Sikri village, under Faizganj Behta police station, regarding the installation of the statue on government land. Villagers levelled serious allegations against two police personnel, claiming they kicked the statue down and broke off its arm.

Later in the evening, a police and administrative team was allegedly pelted with stones.

Senior officials, including District Magistrate Avanish Kumar Rai and SSP Ankita Sharma, arrived at the scene.

According to the administration, seven police personnel and one villager were injured in the stone-pelting. Several police and administrative vehicles were also damaged. In view of the situation, the police have detained seven individuals and are preparing to take action against several unidentified persons as well.

According to DM Avanish Kumar Rai, the statue was being installed on restricted government land. Revenue records designate this land as a village community threshing ground ('khalihan'). Public reports indicate that the administration objected to the statue on the site without permission.

Rai said that both parties were counselled at the spot, and an agreement was reached that the administration would form a committee. The statue is to be installed at a designated location following the committee's report.

According to SSP Ankita Sharma, Chhavi Ram, a retired Sub-Inspector from the village, offered his own land for an Ambedkar Park during this process.

A consensus was reportedly reached to install the statue on his land, subject to administrative approval and regulations.

The District Magistrate also said that late in the evening, as darkness prevailed, a group of people -- "using women and children as cover" -- suddenly began "pelting stones" at the police and administrative teams.

Police vehicles, an ambulance, and a PAC truck were targeted during the stone-pelting. The administration claims that more than 10 vehicles were damaged.

The DM said the statue has been safely moved to the Tehsil complex to prevent any recurrence of the situation.

He said that seven police personnel and one villager were injured. A large police force was deployed at the scene following the incident.

The SSP also confirmed that the dispute had intensified by evening, resulting in the stone-pelting incident against the police and administration.

She added that seven individuals have been detained for questioning. The police are currently identifying others involved in the stone-pelting.

Strict action would be taken against the detained individuals as well as unidentified suspects, the SSP said. PTI COR NAV SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 01:01 AM (IST)
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