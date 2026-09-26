62 persons, institutions honoured at Delhi govt event for people with disabilities

New Delhi, Sept 25 (PTI): The Delhi government on Friday organised a programme at Talkatora Stadium to honour the achievements of persons with disabilities, with Union minister Virendra Kumar and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitating 62 individuals, institutions and organisations.

Held under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', the 'Ek Shaam Divyangjan Ke Naam' programme also saw assistive devices and essential kits distributed among 178 persons with disabilities, according to a statement.

The event aimed at showcasing the talent and achievements of persons with disabilities and promoting equal opportunities, dignity, support and empowerment through public participation, it said.

Those honoured included IAS officers, persons holding key positions in companies and banks, paralympic medal winners, international-level blind cricket players and individuals working in the fields of art, education, social service and rehabilitation, it stated.

Organisations and NGOs working for the welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities were also felicitated for their contribution towards assistance, rehabilitation and social support.

The programme showcased achievements in various para-sport events such as athletics, shooting, badminton, table tennis and archery, besides art, dance and acting, entrepreneurship, social entrepreneurship, mountaineering, education, inclusion, women empowerment, social service and rehabilitation under the theme 'Main Saksham Hoon', the statement said.

Persons with disabilities also presented performances and awareness programmes on various themes. Students of Asha School also participated in the event, it added.

The 178 beneficiaries were provided wheelchairs, walkers, wheelchair-cum-commodes, hearing aids, spectacles, silicone foam cushions, spinal support belts, knee presses and cervical collars, among other assistive devices and kits, it read.

Information regarding the application process for Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards was also shared with the participants.

Addressing the gathering, Union minister Virendra Kumar said recognising the capabilities of persons with disabilities and providing them opportunities to progress was a collective responsibility.

He said with equal opportunities and necessary support, persons with disabilities can achieve remarkable success through their talent.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said every person with a disability attending the programme had an inspiring story and described 'seva' as going beyond assistance to include respect, sensitivity, equal opportunities and self-reliance.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Accessible India' was taking shape, with the courage and determination of persons with disabilities playing an important role.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said the programme was not merely about felicitation but also sought to convey that persons with disabilities were capable of achieving success in every field.

He said five IAS officers and several other accomplished persons with disabilities, including paralympic athletes, were present at the event and could serve as sources of inspiration for others. PTI SHB ARB

ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)