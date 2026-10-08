59-year-old property dealer dies of gunshot wound in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI): A 59-year-old property dealer died after sustaining a gunshot wound under suspicious circumstances at a godown in southeast Delhi's Jasola area on Wednesday, police said.

Ehtesham Uddin Azmi was found injured in a flat in Sarita Vihar, they said.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a spent cartridge were seized from the scene, police said.

According to police, the deceased's family has so far not alleged any enmity or the involvement of any other person in the incident. Police said they have not reached any conclusion yet and are looking into the circumstances in which the firearm was discharged.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence. Police are also checking CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area to establish the sequence of events.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that the autopsy report and forensic findings are expected to help clarify the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to the family, Azmi lived with his wife and three children -- two sons and a daughter -- in Shaheen Bagh. His daughter is married.

His son, Zaid, said his father would go for morning walks and had spoken to the family around 9 am on Wednesday, when he appeared to be fine.

Zaid said the incident took place at a godown belonging to a man known to the family, who works as a carpenter and has a shop near a park.

He said his father had no dispute with anyone. PTI SSJ RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)