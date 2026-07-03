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English NewsNewsIndia53.24 kg of poppy husk seized in Haryana

53.24 kg of poppy husk seized in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI): Haryana Police seized 5.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:41 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI): Haryana Police seized 53.24 kg of poppy husk and confiscated a car used for transporting the contraband in Hisar district, officials said on Thursday.

The seizure was made by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Hisar Police as part of the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the state.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhant Jain said the Anti-Narcotics Cell was on patrol near the Raipur railway bridge on National Highway-9A when it received a tip-off that three youths were transporting a large quantity of poppy husk in a white car.

Acting on the input, police set up a checkpoint near Raipur Chowk. During the checking, a car was found parked on the roadside. Its three occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled into the nearby fields on seeing the police team, the SP said.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered three plastic sacks containing 53.24 kg of poppy husk. The contraband and the car were seized, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered in Rajasthan's Karauli district.

A case has been registered at the Urban Estate police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused, police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said the Haryana government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He said police are carrying out intensive operations to dismantle drug trafficking networks and ensure strict legal action against those involved.

The officer said Haryana Police is implementing the "Drug-Free Haryana" campaign across the state by combining strict enforcement against drug traffickers with awareness programmes in schools, colleges and villages.

Sports and youth engagement activities are also being organised to discourage drug abuse, the DGP said. PTI VS DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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