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English NewsNewsIndia5 workers rescued, several feared trapped as iron slab falls at building site in Gandhinagar

5 workers rescued, several feared trapped as iron slab falls at building site in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI): At least five workers were rescued after a huge iron slab collapsed at an under-construction building in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar on Wednesday night, while several others are feared trapped, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 12:22 AM (IST)

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI): At least five workers were rescued after a huge iron slab collapsed at an under-construction building in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar on Wednesday night, while several others are feared trapped, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 pm when an iron slab being erected between two buildings suddenly collapsed, trapping workers underneath.

According to the Gandhinagar police control room, fire brigade personnel, police and the local administration were carrying out rescue operations at the site as labourers claimed that several persons were working on that metal structure and might have been trapped under the debris after the collapse.

More than four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident and launched a rescue operation. Ambulances were also deployed to provide immediate medical assistance to those rescued.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi reached the site and was supervising the rescue operation.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said five injured workers had been rescued from the rubble and shifted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

"Five persons have been shifted to the hospital for treatment so far. A team of doctors is taking care of them. Some of them suffered fractures on their backs and legs. Doctors will take a call on the need to operate on them," Pansheriya told reporters at the hospital.

A fire brigade official said a large crane and electric cutters were being used to remove the metal debris and check whether any other workers were still trapped underneath.

The exact number of workers trapped inside the collapsed metal structure was not immediately clear, officials said. PTI PJT PD NP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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