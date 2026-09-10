5 workers rescued, many feared trapped after iron slab collapses at construction site in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI): At least five workers were rescued from the debris after a huge iron slab collapsed at a construction site in the Kudasan area in Gandhinagar on Wednesday night, officials said.

The accident took place around 9 pm at a building under construction when an iron slab being erected between two buildings suddenly collapsed, trapping workers underneath.

According to the Gandhinagar police control room, fire brigade personnel, police and the local administration were carrying out rescue operations at the site as labourers claimed that several persons were working on that metal structure and might have been trapped in the debris after the collapse.

More than four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident and launched a rescue operation. Ambulances were also deployed to provide immediate medical assistance to those rescued.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi reached the site and was supervising the rescue operation.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said five injured workers had been rescued from the rubble and shifted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

"Five persons have been shifted at the hospital for treatment so far. A team of doctors is taking care of them. Some of them have received fractures on their back and on leg. Doctors will take a call if there is need to operate them," Pansheriya told reporters at the hospital.

A fire brigade official said a large crane and electric cutters were being used to remove the metal debris and check whether other workers were still trapped underneath.

The exact number of workers trapped inside the collapsed metal structure was not immediately clear, officials said. PTI PJT PD MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)