5 SP workers booked over protest against CEC in UP's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), Oct 7 (PTI): Police have booked five Samajwadi Party workers and some unidentified people for allegedly protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising slogans, burning his effigy and blocking a road here, officials said on Wednesday.

Police alleged that the protesters raised slogans and made objectionable remarks against Kumar without permission from the competent authority. They also gathered on the main road, causing a traffic jam and inconvenience to commuters, schoolchildren, women, traders and motorists.

On October 6, information was received that SP workers were marching from under the Bholepur overbridge towards Ambedkar Tiraha, raising slogans against the CEC, police said.

According to police, Ayush Yadav, Anurag Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Sanju Yadav and Ravi Yadav were among those found protesting at Ambedkar Tiraha.

The protesters allegedly set fire to a symbolic effigy of the CEC, creating smoke and commotion at the spot. Police said the use of fire and inflammable material posed a threat to public safety.

"On the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mulendra Singh, a case has been registered against five named persons and others under relevant sections. Video footage and photographs of the incident have also been made part of the evidence," a police official said.

Fatehgarh Kotwali Inspector Vijay Singh said, "A case has been registered in connection with burning the effigy. The matter is being investigated." PTI COR KIS SHS

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