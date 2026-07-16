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English NewsNewsIndia5 injured, scooter catches fire as High-tension power line snapped in Noida

5 injured, scooter catches fire as High-tension power line snapped in Noida

Noida, July 15 (PTI): Five people were electrocuted and a scooter caught fire on Wednesday evening when a high-tension power line snapped and fell on the road in Chhijarsi, Sector 63 police station area, a senior official sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 12:21 AM (IST)

Noida, July 15 (PTI): Five people were electrocuted and a scooter caught fire on Wednesday evening when a high-tension power line snapped and fell on the road in Chhijarsi, Sector 63 police station area, a senior official said.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh said that upon receiving information about the incident, Sector 63 police station, a team rushed to the spot and began rescue and relief operations with the help of local residents.

Singh said that preliminary investigation revealed that an 11 KV power line suddenly snapped and fell on the road. Some passersby were electrocuted, while a scooter caught fire.

Locals accused the electricity department of not maintaining power lines on time.

Singh said the injured have been identified as Nidhi, 15, Priya, 17, Mukesh Ram, 38, Pavitra, 41, and Ravi Chaudhary. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

He said that Ravi Choudhary's condition remains critical, while the other four injured are said to be out of danger.

According to eyewitnesses, sparks flew out as soon as the wire broke and fell, causing panic at the scene. Locals immediately took the injured to a safe place and informed the police and the electricity department.

Singh said that the police are investigating the matter. A report has also been sought from the electricity department to determine the cause of the accident. PTI COR SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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