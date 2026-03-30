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HomeNewsIndia5 Indian Airports Make Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026 Top 100 Rankings

5 Indian Airports Make Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026 Top 100 Rankings

Five Indian airports feature in global top 100, with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad leading gains in service, infrastructure and passenger experience.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 10:49 PM (IST)

India’s aviation sector has made steady gains in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026, with five Indian airports featuring in the global top 100. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport leads the country at 28th position, followed by Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 41st and Hyderabad Airport at 43rd. Goa’s Manohar International Airport ranks 64th, while Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport stands at 66th. The rankings reflect gradual improvements in passenger experience, infrastructure and service quality across India’s key aviation hubs.

The spread of rankings across five cities shows that improvements are now more broad-based rather than limited to one or two airports.

https://www.worldairportawards.com/worlds-top-100-airports-2026/

Top 10 Airports 2026

  1. Singapore Changi
  2. Seoul Incheon
  3. Tokyo Haneda
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tokyo Narita
  6. Paris Charles de Gaulle
  7. Rome Fiumicino
  8. Istanbul
  9. Munich
  10. Vancouver

Asia Leads Globally

Asian airports continue to dominate the global rankings, with Singapore Changi Airport retaining the top position, followed by major hubs in South Korea and Japan.

These airports set benchmarks in seamless transit, cleanliness and passenger comfort, underlining the gap Indian airports still need to bridge.

Room For Growth

India’s improved presence reflects sustained investment in airport infrastructure and services. However, challenges such as congestion, consistency and scale remain.

Continued expansion and modernisation are expected to further strengthen India’s position in global aviation rankings.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Airport Bengaluru Airport Indian Airports Skytrax 2026 Airport Global Rankings
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