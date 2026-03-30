5 Indian Airports Make Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026 Top 100 Rankings

India’s aviation sector has made steady gains in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026, with five Indian airports featuring in the global top 100. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport leads the country at 28th position, followed by Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 41st and Hyderabad Airport at 43rd. Goa’s Manohar International Airport ranks 64th, while Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport stands at 66th. The rankings reflect gradual improvements in passenger experience, infrastructure and service quality across India’s key aviation hubs.

The spread of rankings across five cities shows that improvements are now more broad-based rather than limited to one or two airports.

https://www.worldairportawards.com/worlds-top-100-airports-2026/

Top 10 Airports 2026

Singapore Changi Seoul Incheon Tokyo Haneda Hong Kong Tokyo Narita Paris Charles de Gaulle Rome Fiumicino Istanbul Munich Vancouver

Asia Leads Globally

Asian airports continue to dominate the global rankings, with Singapore Changi Airport retaining the top position, followed by major hubs in South Korea and Japan.

These airports set benchmarks in seamless transit, cleanliness and passenger comfort, underlining the gap Indian airports still need to bridge.

Room For Growth

India’s improved presence reflects sustained investment in airport infrastructure and services. However, challenges such as congestion, consistency and scale remain.

Continued expansion and modernisation are expected to further strengthen India’s position in global aviation rankings.