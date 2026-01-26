5-Day Banking Demand: Nationwide Strike Likely To Disrupt Services-Check Affected Banks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia5-Day Banking Demand: Nationwide Strike Likely To Disrupt Services-Check Affected Banks

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 08:33 PM (IST)

Banking operations across India are set to face disruption on Tuesday as public sector bank employees proceed with a nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The action follows a failed conciliation meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner on January 23, after which unions said there was no assurance on their key demand for a five-day work week. With banks already closed on Sunday and Republic Day on Monday, customers may experience branch-level disruption for three consecutive days.

Five-Day Week Demand Drives Strike

The UFBU, which represents nine unions of officers and employees, said the decision was taken after talks failed to produce results. AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said the unions were “compelled” to proceed with strike action due to the lack of commitment from authorities.

AIBOC General Secretary Rupam Roy said the move to declare all Saturdays as holidays had been agreed upon during the wage revision settlement in March 2024, adding that employees had already consented to working an extra 40 minutes daily from Monday to Friday to offset any loss of productivity.

NCBE General Secretary L Chandrasekhar said the movement was aimed at building a sustainable and humane banking system, stressing that a balanced workforce strengthens financial stability.

Several public sector lenders, including State Bank of India (SBI), have informed stock exchanges about possible operational impact, noting that while arrangements have been made to ensure continuity, services may still be affected.

Which Banks And Services Will Be Hit

  • State Bank of India (SBI)
  • Punjab National Bank (PNB)
  • Bank of Baroda

Other government-owned banks

Services Likely To Face Disruption:

  • Cash deposits and withdrawals
  • Cheque clearances
  • Branch-based customer services
  • Administrative operations

Digital services such as UPI and internet banking will continue to function, though ATM cash availability may face localised delays due to logistical challenges.

Private Banks Expected To Remain Operational:

  • HDFC Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • Axis Bank

These lenders are likely to function normally as their employees are not part of the striking unions.

The unions are pressing for government notification of the five-day work week, a provision included in the 12th Bipartite Settlement signed with the Indian Banks’ Association in March 2024. Currently, public sector banks operate on the first, third and fifth Saturdays each month.

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
