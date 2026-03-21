Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday unveiled the four-year report card of the state’s health sector, continuing his outreach series ‘Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal’.

The presentation follows earlier briefings on agriculture and irrigation, with the Chief Minister highlighting what he described as a shift from policy announcements to tangible outcomes in healthcare delivery.

Addressing a press conference, Mann underscored the AAP Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, positioning it as a comprehensive healthcare model aimed at universal access. He said the scheme offers cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family without restrictive conditions, particularly benefiting economically weaker sections.

Calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative, he asserted that Punjab has emerged as the first state to provide such extensive healthcare coverage, easing financial burdens while ensuring access to quality medical services.

"To provide comprehensive healthcare, we have launched Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country that provides cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for every resident family in Punjab," he said.

Attack On Misinformation

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over alleged misinformation surrounding the scheme. He said attempts to discredit the initiative were aimed at discouraging people from availing its benefits, adding that such narratives were “unwarranted and undesirable.”

Drawing a comparison with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, Mann claimed Punjab’s model offers greater financial commitment and fewer restrictions. He said while the Centre has allocated Rs 9,300 crore for a population of 140 crore, Punjab has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for around 3 crore people, translating to significantly higher per capita spending.

Highlighting the reach of the scheme, Mann said around 900 government and private hospitals across Punjab and Chandigarh have been empanelled. So far, 25 lakh beneficiaries have registered, with over 1.6 lakh people receiving treatment. The scheme covers 2,356 procedures across specialties including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, and general medicine.

Expansion Of Aam Aadmi Clinics

Presenting broader healthcare achievements, CM Mann said 883 Aam Aadmi Clinics are currently operational, with 100 more set to be inaugurated soon. An additional 400 clinics are under construction. These centres offer 47 diagnostic tests and 107 medicines free of cost, with a reported patient satisfaction rate of 94%.

“OPD footfall has crossed 5 crore, with 1.69 crore patients treated for specific conditions, and this model is now recognized across India,” he added.

Boost To Medical Workforce

The Chief Minister said Punjab has undertaken its largest-ever recruitment drive in the health sector since 2022.

This includes 948 general doctors and 627 specialists, alongside 300 nursing staff and 250 pharmacists. Recruitment for 672 additional nurses is currently underway.

Focus On Infrastructure And Critical Care

The Punjab CM further said seven Mother and Child Health Centres are being developed, each with a capacity of 250 beds. He added that over Rs 400 crore has been spent on advanced medical equipment, while hotline services are being expanded across district and sub-divisional hospitals.

Additionally, 22 critical care blocks with 50 beds each are under construction. MRI services are expected in all district hospitals by October 2026, while CT scan services have already seen a 33% expansion.

Highlighting emergency care, Mann said initiatives like the Farishte Scheme and Sadak Surakhya Force are providing immediate cashless treatment to accident victims, with over 600 lives saved so far.

He also pointed to preventive healthcare measures, including daily yoga sessions under the CM Ki Yogshala campaign, benefiting around 2 lakh people.

Technology-Driven Healthcare

The Chief Minister noted the introduction of AI-based interventions, including cancer screening programmes that screened over 9,000 women for breast cancer. Vision screening initiatives covered over 1 lakh individuals.

"Dialysis services have been expanded and capacity doubled to 4800, reducing waiting time. For the first time in the country, AI-enabled cancer screening was conducted between September 2025 and March 2026, with 9,294 women screened for breast cancer,” he said.

He added that projects like the Punjab STEMI initiative for heart attack care and the Punjab Stroke Project have strengthened critical care services across districts.

“Under Mission Amrit, the Punjab STEMI Project has been implemented in 23 districts for heart attack care, enrolling 29,000 patients and identifying more than 1700 STEMI cases," CM Mann said, detailing critical care initiatives in the state.

On medical education, CM Mann said seven new medical colleges are under construction, expected to add 600 MBBS seats. He said this would help position Punjab as a key hub for medical education and healthcare services.

Concluding the address, Mann said the state government remains committed to strengthening healthcare systems and ensuring accessible, affordable treatment for all residents. Cabinet Minister Dr Balbir Singh was also present at the event.