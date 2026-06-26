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English NewsNewsIndia45 Minutes At Lohagad: Police Claim Ketan Agarwal Was Lured, Killed And Accused Fled

45 Minutes At Lohagad: Police Claim Ketan Agarwal Was Lured, Killed And Accused Fled

Police say Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered within 45 minutes at Lohagad Fort. CM Fadnavis appointed Ujjwal Nikam as prosecutor, while Siya Goyal's lawyer denied any direct evidence against her.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police allege Lohagad Fort murder occurred within 45 minutes.
  • CM appointed Ujjwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor.
  • Siya's lawyer questions evidence; brother denies marriage pressure.

The alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal was carried out within just 45 minutes of reaching Lohagad Fort, according to police sources who have reconstructed the sequence of events.

Sources said Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal arrived at the fort's ticket booking counter at around 10.20 am. Barely three to four minutes later, co-accused Chetan Chaudhary also reached the spot.

Investigators found that the ticket booking counter was the only location with a functioning CCTV camera, while no other surveillance cameras inside the fort were operational. As a result, the alleged crime itself was not captured on camera.

According to police, around 45 minutes later, Chetan was seen descending the fort in the same CCTV footage. Based on this timeline, investigators believe the accused reached the fort, allegedly carried out the murder, and left the spot within 45 minutes.

Local residents told police that climbing Lohagad Fort usually takes 30 to 40 minutes, with its steep stairway making a rapid ascent physically demanding.

Investigators believe that after reaching the top, Siya allegedly took Ketan directly to the spot where the crime was planned, without wasting time. Police also suspect that Chetan hurried down the fort immediately after the incident, suggesting the accused intended to flee the scene as quickly as possible.

Siya Brother's Statement

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil, told police that his sister never informed him or any other family member that she did not wish to go ahead with the marriage.

He further stated that had Siya expressed her unwillingness to marry Ketan, the family would not have forced the alliance, contradicting suggestions that she was under pressure to proceed with the wedding.

Maharashtra CM appoints Ujjwal Nikam

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the alleged murder case of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, according to news agency IANS.

Nikam, one of India's most prominent criminal lawyers, previously served as the government prosecutor in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks trial, where he successfully secured convictions against the accused.

The decision came after Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, met Fadnavis in Pune and sought speedy justice for his son, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During the meeting, Fadnavis accepted the family's request for the case to be tried in a fast-track court and approved the appointment of Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

The Chief Minister has directed the Secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department to initiate the formal appointment process. Nikam has also conveyed his consent to represent the prosecution in the case, the CMO said.

Goyal’s Lawyer Denies Murder Link

The lawyer representing Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the alleged murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, at Lohagad Fort near Pune, has questioned the prosecution's case, arguing that investigators have not produced any independent witness or direct evidence linking his client to the crime.

Addressing the media, defence counsel Srivastava said the investigation is still in progress and that the police have yet to file a charge sheet.

He contended that, at present, there are no independent witnesses or conclusive evidence to establish Siya Goyal's alleged involvement in Ketan Agarwal's death.

The lawyer further said that Siya has been cooperating fully with the investigation and that the defence would seek judicial custody for her at the next court hearing.

Before You Go

Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe

Frequently Asked Questions

How quickly did the alleged murder at Lohagad Fort occur?

Police sources believe the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort was carried out within just 45 minutes of his arrival. Chetan Chaudhary was seen descending the fort 45 minutes after Siya and Ketan arrived.

Was the alleged murder captured on camera?

No, the alleged crime itself was not captured on camera. Investigators found that only the ticket booking counter had a functioning CCTV camera, while others inside the fort were not operational.

Who has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Ketan Agarwal murder case?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor. This appointment followed a request from Ketan's father for speedy justice.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ujjwal Nikam Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Ketan Agarwal Lohagad Fort Murder Case Siya Goyal
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