Police sources believe the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort was carried out within just 45 minutes of his arrival. Chetan Chaudhary was seen descending the fort 45 minutes after Siya and Ketan arrived.
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45 Minutes At Lohagad: Police Claim Ketan Agarwal Was Lured, Killed And Accused Fled
Police say Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered within 45 minutes at Lohagad Fort. CM Fadnavis appointed Ujjwal Nikam as prosecutor, while Siya Goyal's lawyer denied any direct evidence against her.
- Police allege Lohagad Fort murder occurred within 45 minutes.
- CM appointed Ujjwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor.
- Siya's lawyer questions evidence; brother denies marriage pressure.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How quickly did the alleged murder at Lohagad Fort occur?
Was the alleged murder captured on camera?
No, the alleged crime itself was not captured on camera. Investigators found that only the ticket booking counter had a functioning CCTV camera, while others inside the fort were not operational.
Who has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Ketan Agarwal murder case?
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor. This appointment followed a request from Ketan's father for speedy justice.
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