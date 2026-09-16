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English NewsNewsIndia4 students booked for securing MBBS admission via fake freedom fighter dependent certificates

4 students booked for securing MBBS admission via fake freedom fighter dependent certificates

Dehradun, Sep 15 (PTI): Five individuals, including four female students, were booked in Uttarakhand for allegedly securing MBBS admission through fake freedom fighter dependent certificates, officials said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Sep 15 (PTI): Five individuals, including four female students, were booked in Uttarakhand for allegedly securing MBBS admission through fake freedom fighter dependent certificates, officials said on Tuesday.

Consequently, their admissions secured under the freedom fighter dependent quota were cancelled.

Following a complaint, a committee constituted by the Dehradun District Magistrate to verify the certificates found the documents suspicious prima facie, and the provided addresses could not be verified.

Police registered an FIR at Clement Town police station against Tripti and her mother, Uma Devi, for obtaining fake freedom fighter dependent certificates, they said.

Other FIRs were registered at Raipur police station against Khushi, Pari, and Swati, who applied for the certificates, they said.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said that after complaints regarding the fraudulent certificates surfaced, a joint inquiry committee comprising the Chief Development Officer and the Additional District Magistrate was formed.

The committee's report indicated that the certificates appeared suspicious. He noted that the documents submitted for the certificates were incomplete, and the addresses could not be verified.

The District Magistrate said that he has forwarded the report to the Director of Medical Education. Chauhan added that further action would be taken based on facts emerging from the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Dehradun-based HNB Medical Education University has cancelled the MBBS admissions of four students -- secured under the freedom fighter dependent quota.

Director of Medical Education Dr Ashutosh Sayana said that the students' admissions were cancelled based on the report submitted by the Dehradun district administration. PTI DPT SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 16 September 2026
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