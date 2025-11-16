At least four people lost their lives and five others were injured after a sports utility vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday night, officials reported.

The tragic accident occurred around 10:30 pm in the Palar area of Budgam, when a Tata Sumo SUV rammed into the heavy truck, officials said. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the vehicle mangled on the spot.

Soon after the crash, all nine passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Authorities confirmed that four of them were declared “brought dead” on arrival.

The remaining five victims are receiving medical care at local hospitals, officials added.

Police and emergency responders reached the site immediately after the incident and have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief, Orders Probe

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident and ordered a probe to thoroughly investigate its cause.

"Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost. He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be thoroughly investigated," a statement from the J&K CMO read.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

"Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Budgam. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," a statement from the office of J&K LG noted.