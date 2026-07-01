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English NewsNewsIndia4 killed, 32 injures as bus collides with container truck on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

4 killed, 32 injures as bus collides with container truck on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jun 30 (PTI): Four people were killed and 32 passengers injured after a bus rammed into a container truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district early Tuesday, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:40 AM (IST)

Mathura (UP), Jun 30 (PTI): Four people were killed and 32 passengers injured after a bus rammed into a container truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district early Tuesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the accident took place around 4 am when the bus was going to Delhi from Lucknow.

The bus was carrying 65 passengers -- beyond its seating capacity -- and being driven by the conductor instead of the designated driver at the time of the accident, he said, adding the impact left the front portion of the bus completely mangled.

According to officials, most passengers were asleep when the accident occurred.

Several of them got trapped between the seats due to the impact, and rescue teams had to use gas cutters to cut open the mangled bus to extricate them.

The rescue operation lasted for nearly two hours.

The deceased have been identified as bus driver Updesh Kumar (32), a resident of Mainpuri district, Hari Om (36), a resident of Amethi district, Khurshid Ansari (25) and Mubarak (22), both residents of Unnao district.

Dr Bhudev Prasad, in charge of the health department's rapid response team, said 32 injured passengers were brought to the district hospital.

The remaining 29 passengers were sent to their destinations by alternate arrangements.

"Some of the injured have been referred to hospitals in Agra, while a few patients from Delhi are also being shifted for further treatment. Two to three injured persons are in a serious condition with fractures in the thigh bone, while the condition of the remaining injured is stable," he said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, where District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP Shlok Kumar met them.

A case has been filed against the driver on a complaint by Danish Ansari, brother of the deceased Khurshid Ansari, at Raya police station in Mathura.

Further investigation is underway, the officials said. PTI COR ABN NAV APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
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