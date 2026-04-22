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HomeNewsIndia35 Delhi govt officers awarded with Chief Minister's Awards marking Civil Services Day

35 Delhi govt officers awarded with Chief Minister's Awards marking Civil Services Day

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI): As many as 35 Delhi government officers were awarded with the Chief Minister's Awards, marking Civil Services Day on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI): As many as 35 Delhi government officers were awarded with the Chief Minister's Awards, marking Civil Services Day on Tuesday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitated government employees who demonstrated outstanding and innovative work in the administrative sphere, a CMO statement said, adding that the Chief Minister's Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Governance and Public Service Delivery 2026 were presented for the very first time. The awards were conferred upon public servants who have undertaken exceptional and effective work to bring about improvements in governance and public services.

The awardees included Veditha Reddy (Directorate of Education), Sunny K Singh, Ajay Kumar, Kumar Abhishek and Vibhav Shukla (all from the Revenue department), Ajay Kumar Bisht (Services), DB Gupta (Planning), Pradeep Tayal (GAD), Sanjeev Gosain (Food and Civil Supplies) and Arvind Kumar (Labour), the statement mentioned.

Other awardees included Dr Munisha Agrawal, Dr Praveen Kumar, Krishna Kumar Singh, K Murugan, Lata Kumari Negi, Dr Chetna Anand, Shurbir Singh, Jitendra Yadav (MCD), K Mahesh, Tapasya Raghav, among others.

The event was organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms. The awarded officers were presented with medals and commendation certificates in recognition of their distinguished service.

The Delhi government has also announced that the awards will now be given every year on Civil Services Day, with the list of awardees to be announced annually in April.

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant Governor Sandhu said civil service is not just about administrative responsibility, but about upholding the trust of the people.

Chief Minister Gupta described civil service as not just a career, but a commitment to nation-building. "We are committed to taking Delhi to global standards through innovation and citizen-centric policies," she said, adding that the city is observing Civil Services Day with a seriousness and scale it truly deserves.

A high-level committee, chaired by the chief secretary and comprising administrative secretaries from various departments along with senior officials from the administrative reforms department, evaluated the nominations for the awards that were conferred in three categories. PTI VIT MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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