Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia30,000 Investors Lose Rs 1,500 Crore In Cyber Scams, Bengaluru And Delhi Hit Hard

30,000 Investors Lose Rs 1,500 Crore In Cyber Scams, Bengaluru And Delhi Hit Hard

Over 30,000 investors lose Rs 1,500 crore in India’s top cities as cyber scams target working-age professionals, with Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR suffering the most.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s top cities are facing a surge in sophisticated cyber scams, with more than 30,000 investors losing over Rs 1,500 crore in the past six months. A report from the Ministry of Home Affairs’ cyber wing highlights Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad as the worst-hit regions, accounting for nearly 65% of all reported cases. Authorities warn that urban investors, particularly those with disposable incomes and working-age professionals, are prime targets for these complex schemes.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Quality Sees Improvement, But Remains 'Poor': Check Today's AQI

Bengaluru Leads In Financial Losses

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) reveals that Bengaluru alone represents over a quarter of the total financial losses, underscoring the city’s vulnerability to online fraud. Victims aged between 30 and 60 make up more than 76% of all cases, indicating that scammers are strategically targeting individuals in their prime earning years.

Senior citizens are not spared either, with around 2,829 people over 60 affected. The average financial loss per victim is alarmingly high at Rs 51.38 lakh, demonstrating the scale and sophistication of these investment scams. In Delhi, per capita losses are even higher, with each victim losing an average of Rs 8 lakh.

Messaging Apps And Hidden Platforms Fuel Scams

Scammers are exploiting informal, encrypted channels to operate undetected. Messaging apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp account for roughly 20% of all reported cases, providing cybercriminals with the ability to create large investor groups and disappear after collecting funds. By contrast, professional networks like LinkedIn and Twitter see minimal usage for scams, representing just 0.31% of cases. Meanwhile, 41.87% of incidents are classified under “other platforms,” showing that fraudsters are increasingly leveraging less-monitored apps and websites to deceive unsuspecting investors.

Authorities also warn that these networks are often linked to foreign syndicates, using fake trading apps, Ponzi schemes, and job-linked investment platforms. The Ministry of Home Affairs and I4C are actively investigating the cases while working with state cyber units to trace funds and improve investor awareness across India.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cybercrime India Investment Scams Bengaluru Cyber Scams Delhi-NCR Fraud
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
World
Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit Dies At 93; Royal Family To Observe Year-Long Mourning Period
Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit Dies At 93; Royal Family To Observe Year-Long Mourning Period
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget