3 Naxalites Shot Dead In Gunfight With Police In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district killed three Naxalites in a fierce early-morning encounter on Sunday as part of a major anti-Maoist operation. The clash erupted in the forested hills lying between the Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas, police said.

Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed that the District Reserve Guard (DRG), acting on intelligence inputs, engaged Maoist cadres when they were conducting a routine search in the region.​

Forces Step Up Anti-Naxal Campaign; 262 Maosists Killed So Far

Operations led by Chhattisgarh police and the DRG have intensified across Bastar, with security teams deepening their reach and aiming to root out remaining Maoist leadership. Officials said that the drive to eradicate Naxalism from the state has seen strong results, with coordinated efforts from several law enforcement agencies.​

With this latest action, the total number of Naxalites eliminated in Chhattisgarh this year stands at 262. Of those, 233 were killed in the Bastar division, covering seven districts including Sukma, which remains a stronghold of the insurgent movement. Another 27 were shot dead in Gariaband district in Raipur division, while two more died in an encounter in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki of Durg division.​

Efforts continue on the ground, with search teams blocking escape routes and additional personnel dispatched to ensure the safety of forces and civilians as the operation proceeds.