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English NewsNewsIndia26 Form-7 applications received by BLO from Nandlal were never digitised: UP CEO

26 Form-7 applications received by BLO from Nandlal were never digitised: UP CEO

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI): The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday informed that the 26 Form-7 applications (for the removal of names from the voter list) received by the BLO from Nandlal were never digitised or submitted on ERO-Ne.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 01:01 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI): The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday informed that the 26 Form-7 applications (for the removal of names from the voter list) received by the BLO from Nandlal were never digitised or submitted on ERO-Net.

In a post on X, the CEO Uttar Pradesh (through its handle @ceoup) said, "The 26 Form-7 applications (for the removal of names from the voter list) received by the BLO from Mr Nandlal were never digitised or submitted on ERO-Net. Hence, none of those 26 names was removed from the voter list. An FIR under Sections 336(3), 340(2) and 318(4) of the BNS has already been lodged in this matter at Gosainganj police station, Sultanpur district."

It is also informed that since the completion of the SIR in UP on April 10, 2026, we have not received a single complaint from either the Samajwadi Party or anyone else regarding the mass deletion of names of their supporters, Muslims, or members of any marginalised community from the voter list.

During the first half of February this year, the Samajwadi Party submitted a number of complaints regarding multiple attempts at bulk submission of Form-7 applications to remove the names of its supporters. As a result of the quick and effective action taken on those complaints, the issue was fully resolved by February 18, the X post said.

Two press conferences were organised in February, during which data was presented to the media to explain that the apprehension that mass deletion of names from the voter list had taken place was misplaced and not supported by facts, it said.

"The findings of an investigation by The Reporters' Collective regarding the SIR in UP, reported on the 9th of this month, confirm that although some attempts at bulk submission of forms to remove voters' names were made, the number of such instances across the whole of UP was not more than 200, and the number of names sought to be deleted across the state was not more than 5,000," the X post said.

What the report did not mention, however, was that, as a result of such attempts, fewer than 350 names were actually removed from the list. Of those names, no more than 100 were found to have been wrongly removed, it said, adding that action has been taken or is being taken against those found guilty of any wrongdoing in this matter.

Corrective action to restore the wrongly deleted names to the voter list has already been taken.

In short, the claim of mass deletion of the names of Muslims, Dalits, etc from the voter list in UP is not supported by facts, the CEO Uttar Pradesh said in its X post. PTI NAV

MNK

MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 28 October 2026
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