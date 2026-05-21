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HomeNewsIndia220 youths to receive appointment letters during Jammu railway division's 'Rozgar Mela' on May 23

220 youths to receive appointment letters during Jammu railway division's 'Rozgar Mela' on May 23

Jammu, May 20 (PTI): The Jammu division of Northern Railway will organise a 'Rozgar Mela' on May 23 during which nearly 220 selected candidates from Union territory will be handed appointment letters for government jobs, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Jammu, May 20 (PTI): The Jammu division of Northern Railway will organise a 'Rozgar Mela' on May 23 during which nearly 220 selected candidates from Union territory will be handed appointment letters for government jobs, officials said.

They said the event is part of the Centre's mega employment drive aimed at inducting youth into government services through a transparent and merit-based process.

As many as 5,100 candidates have been selected nationwide, including around 220 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The selected candidates will be appointed in various departments, including technical, non-technical and safety categories in railways, besides posts in postal, financial, medical departments and banks.

Officials said all administrative, technical and security arrangements have been completed for the event, which will witness participation of successful candidates from Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring regions.

Senior officials and chief guests will hand over appointment letters to the selected candidates during the ceremony. The newly-appointed youth will also take an oath to serve the nation with a "Nation First" spirit, they said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar said the youth are the greatest asset of the nation and Jammu Division is proud to host the prestigious Rozgar Mela.

"May 23 will bring a new dawn and new hope for 220 families. This initiative will further strengthen the foundation of economic stability and social empowerment in the region," he said.

All selected candidates have already been informed through email, SMS and post, officials added. PTI AB AB ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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