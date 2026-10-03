2027 will script Congress's turnaround in UP: Imran Masood after being named state working president

Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI): "You will see 2027 script the Congress's turnaround in Uttar Pradesh," said Saharanpur MP Imran Masood, after being appointed as the party's working president in the state on Friday.

Masood told PTI that he will work round the clock with renewed vigour to execute decisions that are in the party's interest.

Masood was attending a wedding party when phones started ringing and congratulatory messages poured in to congratulate him on his appointment.

"The party's interest will be paramount. If I have been tasked with a responsibility, I will try my best to live up to the trust reposed in me by the leadership," he told PTI on the phone.

"We are going to do well and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the party's graph, which has been looking up since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, continues to go up. You will see 2027 script the party's turnaround (in UP)," Masood said.

The Congress's decision to name Masood, a prominent Muslim face from West UP, as the working president is being seen as a signal that Congress will engage in some "hard bargaining" with Samajwadi Party before the 2027 alliance firms up.

The Congress announcement followed much posturing, with the party's UP in-charge Rajendra Gautam telling the media that Congress won't settle for anything less than 150 seats in an alliance for the 2027 UP polls with the SP.

"I don't know all that. But if my party's UP in-charge has quoted a number, we will stand by it. But then please remember alliance details are not going to be finalised over such phone calls. The party leadership will take a final call, and we will go by what the party says," Masood said.

"You all know me, the way I am and surely will continue to be so," Masood said, adding that he will ensure the party's interest isn't compromised at any point.

Only recently, Masood had said that Rahul Gandhi was the only leader across the country capable of taking on the BJP, drawing a sharp response from Samajwadi Party's Shamli MP Iqra Hasan, who pitched Akhilesh Yadav as the only leader in UP who could check the BJP.

"On its own, Congress won't be able to achieve much in UP," Iqra had said to highlight the differences between the leaders of the two parties, especially in west UP, where RLD has now teamed up with BJP. PTI MAN CDN APL

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